BELOIT — The new President of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) and Director of Economic Development for the City of Beloit says she wants to listen to stakeholders and further build partnerships to help the city grow in 2021 and beyond.
Jennifer Hall was hired in January to replace longtime GBEDC president and City of Beloit Economic Development Director Andrew Janke.
“I am still getting historical context and understanding of what’s going on in the City of Beloit and the Greater Beloit Area,” Hall said. “There’s a lot of interest in the Gateway Business Park, and I am very impressed by the amount of interest Beloit has generated.”
Hall previously served as president and head of business strategy at Catalyst Business Solutions from 2004 to 2016, most notably helping craft marketing and strategy for redevelopment of the “Miracle Mile” stretch of State Street in Rockford as part of the State/Alpine tax increment financing district. Hall most recently worked as vice president of government relations and community advocacy for Mercyhealth.
Since January, Hall has worked to acclimatize herself with GBEDC board members, business leaders and key stakeholders to learn about Beloit’s development roots.
“All of our partners in the community have been so welcoming,” Hall said. “Everyone is getting information to me and it’s helping me understand the Beloit area. I want to understand the bigger picture. I have a lot of listening to do and I want to make sure I know where I am coming from before I can help to improve the city.”
Short-term issues expected to be a focal point for the GBEDC will be spurring residential development, from affordable housing to executive level developments and continuing to fill out the Gateway Business Park’s available land stock.
Hall highlighted the GBEDC’s 10-Mile City Report that erases boundary lines and creates easily digestible data points for outside businesses to use when evaluating a potential relocation to the Beloit area. The report, coupled with the city securing the Amazon distribution center, could both be tools to help market the city.
“Site selection is all about demographics,” Hall said. “From workforce data to median household income data, that all counts when someone is looking for a site. The report is very interesting and makes it very clear that when you come to do business in Beloit you are drawing from an entire area that’s not just the City of Beloit. We want to make sure we are helping uplift all communities in the Beloit region.”
A major challenge as in past years, will continue to be attracting retail development to the city, Hall said.
“There are certainly opportunities in Beloit and we have plenty of space for that kind of activity,” Hall added. “How retailers are going to change and grow is the larger question. Brick-and-mortar is a tough subject right now, and it’s a wait and see situation.”
As the city pivots from reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic to sustaining safety measures and promoting vaccine administration, Hall said businesses and residents needed to stay the course with proper mitigation tactics before reopening outright.
“I think we are doing a great job right now and if we can keep moving in that right direction, I hope we’d see more opportunities to have events,” Hall said. “But in the meantime, we have to stay the course we are on and take every precaution necessary to keep our community safe.”