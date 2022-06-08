BELOIT—For 55 years, there has been a Joe Murray at the Beloit Fire Department. But, next month the fire department will bid a fond farewell to the second Joe Murray to pack up his gear and retire.
Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Murray will retire on July 15. His inspiration for becoming a firefighter was his father, Captain Joe Murray, who joined the Beloit Fire Department in 1967.
Although his father retired four years after the younger Murray joined the Beloit Fire Department, he found working with his father rewarding and memorable.
“It was really neat. We didn’t work on the same shifts, but there were times that we would work some fires together and ride in the ambulance together,” Murray recalled. “It was special working with the person you looked up to as a kid.”
Murray first joined the Beloit Fire Department in 1994 after a one-year stint as a paid-on-call firefighter with the Town of Beloit Fire Department. In 1997 he earned his paramedic license. He was made relief driver in 2000, was promoted to acting lieutenant in 2007 an then lieutenant in 2008. He was named deputy chief in 2011.
With Murray’s retirement, the Beloit Fire Department will have one deputy chief—Jason Griffin—and Fire Chief Daniel Pease. Griffin recently was named interim chief for the South Beloit Fire Department, where he will work up to 10 hours a week. Pease has a similar obligation for the Town of Beloit Fire Department.
There is an internal promotion process for naming a new deputy chief, according to Sarah Lock, Beloit director of strategic communications.
Murray has gained the respect of people in the department and in the community over the years.
“Deputy Chief Murray has been an incredible asset to the City of Beloit and Beloit Fire Department. His dedication and passion for the Beloit community is second to none,” said Fire Chief Dan Pease. “Deputy Chief Murray has been a leading force in the departments EMS and tactical EMS programs. His involvement in these programs has increased the level of service the fire department provides to the community. In 2020 when the City opened its Emergency Operations Center for COVID-19, Deputy Chief Murray worked tirelessly to keep city employees and the community safe. He was instrumental in the development of the homebound vaccine program established by the city. Deputy Chief Murray is a seasoned fire department leader that will be missed by Beloit Fire Department.”
Murray said there have been many changes in equipment, turnout gear and procedures at the fire department since he started his career in emergency response.
He said when he started, the jump seats on fire engines were not enclosed as they are today.
“There were some days in the winter when it was a really cold ride to the fire,” he recalled.
He also said emergency medical response has changed. He remembered when the first automated external defibrillators (AED) were placed on fire engines around 1995. He recalled getting to a scene where a person was having a cardiac arrest and the crew was able to revive the subject.
He said because of some of the changes in equipment such as the AED, and changes in CPR, the survival rate for cardiac arrest patients in the field has increased from 5% to 40%. Murray said he is proud to have been part of two studies regarding emergency medical treatment and patient survival outside of a hospital setting.
Another program he was proud to be a part of was the COVID-19 vaccination program for people who were homebound. He said the fire department was able to provide about 300 vaccinations for people who could not go to clinics or vaccination sites.
He also is proud of the people he has worked with over the years. He noted he has made connections with emergency responders from around the world and throughout the country through the Executive Fire Officer Program. He said he has made contacts with fire department officials from Australia, Brazil and elsewhere.
The relation ships with his colleagues in the fire department and in the community will be with him until the end of his days, Murray said.
“It’s the people. It’s special to really make a difference in people’s lives—working in the community and working with the community,” he said.
In his retirement, he hopes to continue activities he has enjoyed for years, including hunting and gardening. He also wants to spend more time with his wife, Jennifer. He said being a fire department administrator has taken him away from home quite a bit.
“She has been amazing through it all,” Murray said.