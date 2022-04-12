Beloit Daily News subscribers in South Beloit may not get Tuesday's paper Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Because incorrect bundles of papers were delivered to the South Beloit Post Office, many South Beloit subscribers to the Beloit Daily News may not receive their newspapers today.We regret any inconvenience this will cause our customers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Two incumbents, two newcomers elected to Beloit School Board Siren tests resume in Rock County Vintage Etcetera opens Beloit location Results from contested Rock County board elections in Beloit The City of Beloit plans to expand Colley and WIllowbrook roads Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime