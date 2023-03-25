WNA awards
The Beloit Daily News earned six awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest. Awards were presented Friday at the Concourse Hotel in Madison.

 BDN staff photo

BELOIT - The Beloit Daily News has been honored with awards for news writing, advertising, sports column writing, editorial writing and general excellence by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association in the Better Newspaper Contest.

Awards were presented Friday evening during the WNA Conference and Awards Dinner at the Concourse Hotel in Madison.