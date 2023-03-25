BELOIT - The Beloit Daily News has been honored with awards for news writing, advertising, sports column writing, editorial writing and general excellence by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association in the Better Newspaper Contest.
Awards were presented Friday evening during the WNA Conference and Awards Dinner at the Concourse Hotel in Madison.
The Daily News won a first place award for Localized National Story in Division B. The story by reporter Sara Myers examined how a recent gun law reform could impact domestic violence cases, particularly among unmarried couples.
Judges commented: "Really great job of presenting the data in a way that is simple to understand. This story was well researched and incredibly well written."
The Daily News also won a first place award for Best Advertising Niche Product for the 2022 Stateline Magazine publication. The publication is published each march and contains dozens of advertisements and stories featuring people and businesses in the Stateline Area.
The Daily News also won a second place award in General Excellence
A third place award was given to the Daily News for Best Special Section - Editorial for the 2022 Stateline Magazine product.
A third place award was given to the Daily News for Best Sports Column by Sports Editor Jim Franz for "New job won't prevent Douglas from advocacy; Beloit youth hockey doesn't deserve thin ice; State Champion Bandits met their potential."
A third place award also was presented to Bill Barth for Best Editorial for his column "America the Beautiful in 6,500 mile slow lane; To Khloe: I hope this world deserves you; Society's barriers exist to be broken."
There were more than 2,000 entries in this year's WNA Better Newspaper Contest.
The Daily News staff is honored by the award presented by the WNA and is committed to continuing to deliver excellence in news and advartising to the people of the Stateline Area.