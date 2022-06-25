BELOIT - The Beloit Daily News earned 13 awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Awards contest for 2021.
The awards were presented Friday during the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Banquet held at the Madison Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison.
Awards received by the Beloit Daily News included:
First Place - Best Niche Publication - Daily Division - 2021 Stateline Yearbook.
First Place - Best Local Column - Division B - Bill Barth - "A pandemic grandson marks first birthday.
First Place - Belst Multiple Advertising Spread - Daily Division - Design An Ad - Kim Boreen
Second Place - Breaking News Reporting - Division B - "Chemtool fire could last for days - Hillary Gavan, Austin Montgomery, Brad Allen, Clint Wolf.
Second Place - Editorial Award - Daily Division - "Diligence Required to assure Complex;" "Still remembered and still honored;" "How does quitting help achievement," Bill Barth.
Third Place - Best Front Page - Daily Division.
Third Place - Best Feature/Lifestyle Pages - Daily Division - Brad Allen.
Third Place - Best Spot News Photo - Division B - Chemtool fire - Clint Wolf.
Third Place - Overall Page Design - Daily Division - Brad Allen.
Third Place - Best Newspaper Promotion - Daily Division - "Power of the People," Khoury Heileman.
Third Place - Best Special Section (Advertising) - Daily Division - "Salute to first responders."
Honorable Mention - Breaking News Reporting - Division B - "Family of shooting victim demands justice," - Hillary Gavan.
Honorable Mention - Best Sports Pages - Daily Division - Jim Franz.
"These awards demonstrate the commitment our staff shows every day in providing the best news and advertising product possible for the people of the greater Beloit area," said Beloit Daily News Editor Clint Wolf.