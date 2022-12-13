From left, Sara Myers, Clint Wolf and Jacob Roushia of the Beloit Daily News hold some of the children’s books collected during this year’s Books for Kids campaign. Hundreds of books were donated by local residents and were delivered Tuesday to the Stateline Boys and Girls Club and Defy Domestic Abuse.
BELOIT—The generosity of the people of the Stateline Area was on full display this year during the Books for Kids campaign.
The Beloit Daily News was able to deliver about 900 books to the Stateline Boys and Girls Club and Defy Domestic Abuse on Tuesday after the annual book drive ended.
This was the 36th year for the book drive and this community effort would not have lasted this long without the giving nature of the people in the area.
Each year, the Beloit Daily News, with they help of its community partners, ask residents to donate gently used books appropriate for children. The idea behind the drive is to give children a holiday gift that will help set them on a path toward lifetime learning and developing reading skills that they will use well into their adult years. Plus, what is a better Christmas present than one that requires no batteries or internet downloads?
There were loads of children’s classics donated this year, ranging from the Dr. Seuss favorites like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are.” Then there were the more recent fun books including “Grumpy Monkey” and “Captain Underpants.”
There were nine book collection points (including the Beloit Daily News office) this year in Beloit, South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe. The Daily News would like to thank the libraries and businesses that volunteered to host book collection boxes. They include:
- The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
- Bushel and Pecks Local Market, 328 State St.
- Culver’s Restaurant, 2676 Cranston Road
- Woodman’s Food Market, 1877 S. Madison Road
- Piggly Wiggly, 1827 Prairie Ave.
- Talcott Free Library, 101 E. Main St., Rockton
- South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit
- Schnucks Grocery, 4860 Hononegah Road, Roscoe
Without the help of these locations, the book drive would not be as successful as it has been.
A special thanks goes out the the Friends At Beloit Library (FABL) who have promoted the book drive by urging library patrons to buy books from the FABL book shelves at the library and donate those books to Books for Kids. The sale of these FABL books bring funds to support the library, and the books are a welcome addition to the scores of books collected during the Books for Kids drive.
We also would like to thank those who donated funds which were used to buy new books for area children.
We at the Daily News are happy to hold this holiday campaign each year as we enjoy bringing a little holiday cheer to the community.