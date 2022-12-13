Books for Kids
From left, Sara Myers, Clint Wolf and Jacob Roushia of the Beloit Daily News hold some of the children’s books collected during this year’s Books for Kids campaign. Hundreds of books were donated by local residents and were delivered Tuesday to the Stateline Boys and Girls Club and Defy Domestic Abuse.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—The generosity of the people of the Stateline Area was on full display this year during the Books for Kids campaign.

The Beloit Daily News was able to deliver about 900 books to the Stateline Boys and Girls Club and Defy Domestic Abuse on Tuesday after the annual book drive ended.

