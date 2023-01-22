Eric Kirichkow styles the hair of his daughter, Ahliyah Kirichkow, 10, with the help of Mia Daniels from Five Star Barber Shop in Janesville. Dad and daughter were learning some hair care tips during the Dads Doing Hair event at the Beloit Public Library on Saturday.
BELOIT — Armed with scrunchies, bows and a willingness to learn, several dad’s turned out at the Beloit Public Library on Saturday to learn a few techniques in styling their daughters’ hair.
Marty Hyler, the founder and organizer of Dads Doing Hair, hosted the second hair raising event at the library.
“I have three girls of my own and I wanted to learn how to style my girls’ hair,” Hyler explained. “I want to help fathers in a similar situation.”
Several cosmetologists volunteered their time to join Hyler and give dad’s advice and helped them learn the proper way to comb, curl and coif their children’s hair.
Mia Daniels, from Five Star Barber Shop in Janesville, and Mara Dewitz, a student at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture in Janesville, helped the fathers and their child with any questions. Both women volunteered at the last workshop that was held in July.
Hyler and the volunteers handed out combs, brushes, and water bottles to each family.
The volunteer first explained how to brush the girls’ hair using combs, brushes and water.
The fathers then transitioned into putting their daughters’ hair into a ponytail at the length the girls preferred. Some more adventurous dads were shown how to braid their children’s hair.
Many of the dads had little to no experience styling their daughters’ hair.
“Her mother has been trying to get me to learn how to style our daughter’s hair,” said Dominique Davidson. “I am a hard person to teach, but am trying to learn today.”
Davidson came with his 7-year-old daughter, Mya Davidson.
“I am hoping to be able to help more with my daughter’s hair,” Kyle Harrington said.
Kalani Harrington had a big smile on her face after her father finished styling her hair.
People were able to come and go throughout the three-hour event and food was provided by the volunteers.
Many young girls walked out of the library with ponytails and bows in their hair Saturday afternoon.