BELOIT — Work at the Beloit Health System COVID-19 testing site started in the spring and hasn’t slowed down since.
Clinical Nurse Educators Nicole McBride and Stephanie Hillstrom say the testing center receives anywhere from 50 to 100 calls per day, with the site administering about 60 COVID-19 tests each day.
Both transitioned into new roles at the health system following the outbreak as those at Beloit Memorial Hospital drafted a plan to manage the spike in cases and hospitalizations.
“This is something we’ve never dealt with before, but we rallied behind having the personal protective equipment and the infrastructure in place to protect us,” McBride said. “We all came together as a team throughout the whole health system. We know how to fight viruses. You have to protect yourself so you can protect patients.”
McBride said she was afraid of the virus in the beginning.
“We have a job to do and we were asked and we went,” she said.
For a time the health system shut down non-emergency surgeries and out-patient procedures before starting back up again. It’s up to those at the testing site to schedule those coming in for procedures to get a test with those potentially experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
“The hotline is still pretty hot,” Hillstrom said. “Our peers in the education department have come back and we’ve rotated through the testing center. We make sure to have different hours for those coming in for tests ahead of procedures and balance those with possible symptoms at a different time.”
A vital tool for reaching those who may be sick due to COVID-19 is the health system’s hotline that allows medical professionals a chance to connect with some of the most vulnerable in the community.
Workers at the testing center work to triage hotline calls based on need and work to get everyone who calls a COVID-19 test.
“I think we are all pretty flexible and can adapt,” Hillstrom said. “There’s critical thinking that comes into the hotline but you can just hear something in their voice that they need to get tested.”
Some patients coming into the testing center are afraid of the virus and the uncertainty is brings, but workers at the site break down barriers to provide accurate information and offer some comfort in during a hard time.
“We are there to help out with some of their anxieties and we want to be a resource for people,” McBride said. “We want to be able to educate them and get around and get through the disinformation that is out there. It’s rewarding to be able to share accurate information for people.”
For information on the health system’s COVID-19 response, visit beloithealthsystem.org/coronavirus-resource-center.