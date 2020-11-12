BELOIT — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at record highs in Beloit and Rock County as health care officials prepare plans to administer a vaccine once it becomes available.
As COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly throughout the Stateline Area, Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett and Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther urged residents to stay vigilant and maintain all safety precautions leading into the holiday season.
McKevett said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Beloit are the highest they’ve ever been to date as 28 people have been hospitalized at Beloit Memorial Hospital, with two patients on ventilators.
The high number of COVID-19 patients has caused the health system to expand its COVID-19 unit at the hospital to 32 patient units.
“We could convert another wing of the hospital, if needed,” McKevett said. “I feel we’ve done a good job in keeping everyone safe.”
In terms of testing, the health system is conducting more testing than ever before, averaging about 140 COVID-19 tests daily at the health system’s testing facility at the Hart Road campus.
McKevett and Luther said their organizations were continuing to deal with COVID-19 cases among staff. The health system has a total of 13 staff out due to infection or due to contact with someone infected. The city announced Tuesday that five additional employees have been infected. In total, the city has had 26 virus cases since May.
“The rates of infection in our community are very concerning,” Luther said. “We need to be figuring out how we can reduce those numbers going into winter.”
McKevett voiced his gratitude to the frontline health workers who have been working to make the community safe.
“I want to express how proud I am of our staff and how proud I am of the EMS staff who we have been working with hand-in-hand,” McKevett said.
On Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an enrollment program for health care providers to prepare for administration of any vaccine that receives emergency U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The news came as the pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that a vaccine in development by the company was 90% effective in early clinical trials.
McKevett said the health system submitted and received approval from the state on a plan for administering a vaccine to essential frontline workers and to the greater public.
“We are just waiting to be able to get the allocations of the vaccine when it becomes available,” McKevett said. “The fact that we are getting prepared and submitting plans would suggest that it’s not going to be a long ways away before the vaccine is ready.”
But the general public might have to wait until mid-2021 for the vaccine to be widely available, with the vaccine first going to health care workers, emergency medical personnel and police officers.
Both repeated calls for residents to continue physical distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene. Where possible, McKevett said residents should consider limiting travel and contact with those outside of their immediate household, but recognized that the holidays will undoubtedly bring people together.
“We understand the important of family and the mental health aspect of that, as well,” McKevett said. “We encourage people to limit those higher-number group settings and we encourage people to limit that to immediate family. We see every day what this disease can do and how terrible it can be.”
“Many families, like my own, won’t be traveling this year (for Thanksgiving),” Luther said.
On Tuesday night, Evers announced new recommendations for Wisconsin families, urging them to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay home to help save lives as cases spiked across the state.
The executive order is not a mandate and advises residents follow the new guidelines. A stay-at-home order implemented in April was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court following a lawsuit claiming the order was unconstitutional.