BELOIT — “My dad’s 1956 two seat Thunderbird got him into cars,” Bob Gunderson says of his father’s affection for them. That was followed by a 1958 four seat Thunderbird and then a succession of “four or five Corvettes.”
Bob’s father, Robert Gunderson, was a Beloit physician and race fan who volunteered as a track medic at Road America, the famous road racing course in Elkhart Lake, Wis., in the late 1950s. Bob often accompanied his father to the track and there developed a life-long interest in cars himself.
“We also used to go to the hill climbs at Riverside Park in Janesville,” Bob says. “I saw some of my first sports cars there, an AC Bristol, a Lotus 11, a Porsche Spyder.”
Bob was also lucky enough to marry a woman whose interest in cars mirrored his own.
“I was into cars long before I met Bob,” Chris says. “I’ve always loved cars. I was a tom girl, I liked to hang around with the boys who had cars.”
For Bob and Chris Gunderson, their 2004 Nissan 350Z is the last in a long line of interesting and unusual cars.
The Nissan “Z” sports coupe dates back to 1969 when the company introduced the Datsun 240Z to the U.S. market. (Nissan sold its cars in the U.S. under the Datsun brand until 1986.) The company had been selling efficient but bland little sedans here since the early 1960s but the head of U.S. operations, Yutaka Katayama, felt it needed a more exciting, sporty model to get Americans to take its cars more seriously. His bosses in Japan reluctantly agreed and developed the 240Z for the U.S., Japanese and other global markets.
The 240Z was a sporty two-door coupe with styling and proportions evocative of European sports cars like the Jaguar XKE. With its standard in-line six cylinder engine, four speed manual transmission and light weight, the 240Z quickly earned the respect of enthusiasts and generated traffic in Datsun showrooms. It quickly made its way to race tracks, as well.
The car has matured through several generations and changed model designations as engine displacements increased, going from 240Z to 260Z, 280Z, 280ZX, and 300ZX. The car took a hiatus from the U.S. market from 1997 until 2002 when it came back as the 350Z and was upgraded in 2009 to the 370Z. The car has a loyal following and early models are sought after on the collector market.
The Gundersons traded their 3-series BMW for the 2004 350Z when Bob learned the dealer in Janesville had just gotten it in. The rear-wheel drive coupe has a 3.5-liter V6 producing 287 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission. Bob describes it as more of a grand touring car than pure sports car but says it is still rewarding to drive.
Bob’s first car was far less sporty, a 1962 Volkswagen Beetle he bought with money he had saved and with some help from his dad. He drove it for about a year before trading it for his first Abarth, a far more interesting and unusual car than the lowly Beetle.
Abarth was an Italian race car builder which worked with Fiat to develop specially modified performance versions of that company’s cars. Fiat bought out Abarth in 1971 and continues to offer Abarth versions of some of its models.
Over the years Bob and Chris have owned a mix of cars including earlier Datsun Zs, Fiat Abarths, a Porsche 911, BMWs, Volvos, and a particularly obscure model, an Iso Rivolta. Iso began as a refrigeration manufacturer in the 1930s but reorganized as a motorcycle and automobile company in 1953. In the 1960s Iso produced a number of sports coupes with Italian designed bodies and American V8 engines from Chevrolet and Ford.
Many of the cars the Gundersons own aren’t drivable—they’re 1/43 scale models. The couple has a collection of roughly 500 scale model cars, some are die cast metal, some hand made, but all are sports cars or race cars. Bob began collecting them while he was stationed in Japan while serving in the Air Force.
Bob has also owned motorcycles over the years and currently has three including his limited edition Honda NS50. The NS50 was only available for one year, 1990, and only 200 were imported to the U.S., with dealers getting no more than one each. When Bob learned the local Honda dealer had one in stock, he raced over and bought it.
The Gundersons’ Nissan 350Z may be the last of that long line of special interest cars. The couple has a late model Honda Accord and Bob is thinking they could get along fine with just one car now. They will keep the collection of model cars, of course, as well as a lifetime of automotive memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.