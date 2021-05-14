BELOIT — Electric cars are the wave of the future. Unfortunately, electric cars also remain stubbornly expensive. Cars like the popular Tesla Model Y, the new Ford Mustang Mach-E and the upcoming Volkswagen ID.4 all start around $40,000 or more and can go much higher.
Brittany Keyes and Doug Elfstrom love their electric car but the couple paid a fraction of those prices. Last summer, after considering a number of options including some hybrids, they bought a used 2016 Nissan Leaf.
“We had been looking at different options for a couple of months, mostly online,” Elfstrom said. “Once we decided against a large, more expensive hybrid vehicle, it opened the door for getting into an EV.”
The couple found their Nissan Leaf at a dealer in Madison. It had low mileage and fell well within their budget. The Leaf doesn’t have the longer range of many current electric vehicles but as a second car it has plenty for their needs.
Electric cars may be better for the environment but they have other benefits, too. Their powertrains are simpler and require less maintenance than gasoline-fueled cars and they are much quieter. Also, the cost of electricity is cheaper and more stable than gasoline prices and you can “refuel” at home.
One downside is that range can gradually diminish as the battery ages and can change dramatically in cold weather. Elfstrom can get up to ninety-five miles of range in the summer but that has dropped to as low as around sixty miles in the winter. Even that is plenty, though, as he uses the car mostly for commuting to work, a round trip the Leaf can easily make even in the winter.
Nissan introduced the Leaf to the U.S. market in 2011. It competed with electric vehicles such as the Ford Focus Electric, Fiat 500e, and a handful of others. Unlike most of those, the Leaf was designed from the ground up as an electric car, not converted from a gasoline model.
“The Leaf is also a fun car to drive and seems more comfortable and spacious than other small EVs available,” Elfstrom said. Indeed, despite the car’s small size, the family has found the back seat can easily fit a child car seat and daughter Caroline loves riding in the Leaf.
Refueling an electric car at home is convenient but charging through a standard wall outlet can take a long time. Installing a 220-volt outlet in the garage, the same type used for a clothes dryer or electric range, shortens charging times considerably.
“We’ve never charged anywhere but home,” Elfstrom said of their experience. And with the short trips the family makes for commuting and running errands, he saw no need to upgrade to a 220-volt outlet. The car can completely recharge overnight even on a 110-volt outlet.
“For those that plan to regularly use an EV for longer distances, you can research what charging stations are available,” Elfstrom advises. “Most urban areas now have many options, but if traveling through rural areas it may be difficult to find.”
Public charging networks are growing rapidly but still pale in comparison to the number of gas stations. There are apps to help locate them, though, and the navigation systems in most electric cars also can identify those locations.
Before buying the Leaf the couple considered other options but the Leaf came in under their budget, had low miles and the 2016 model of the Leaf had a bit longer range than earlier versions. After living with the car for more than six months, the couple would recommend considering an electric car to others, as well.
“There are more and more options available in 2021 than even a year or two ago in terms of range, price point, and size of the vehicle,” Elfstrom said. “Those options look to expand substantially in the coming years as well.”
If you are thinking a used electric vehicle the couple recommends thoroughly researching battery health issues with whatever car you are considering. In most cases you can check the health and capacity of the battery in the car’s instrument panel. Consulting on-line forums dedicated to electric vehicles can be helpful, as well.
“Another consideration to think about is how you plan to charge,” says Elfstrom, “whether mostly at home, at a local charging station, commuting, or on the road.”
The couple has no regrets over their decision and even daughter Caroline is happy with it. She prefers riding in the Leaf because as she says, “It’s good for mother earth.”