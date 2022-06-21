BELOIT- Penny Grunder, a former special education teacher in Beloit, has been spending half her time in Beloit for almost 10 years now. The other half of her time, she spends in Haiti where she and her husband, Tom, have property and have created the not-for-profit Mercy House Orphanage.
Originally, Grunder went to Haiti about 20 years ago with members of her church. The church had started a vacation bible school and she helped do teacher training.
“I wanted to be able to live in the village with people and really know the people,” Grunder said. “We rented a house when we stayed and just lived in the village and got to know our neighbors.”
After a devastating earthquake hit Haiti in 2010, Grunder knew she had to return once again to the country and help out after the tragedy. The 7.0 magnitude quake killed an estimated 220,000 people.
“There were still dead bodies all over and they were still waiting to be buried,” she said. “Children were eating ‘mudpies’ (which was literal mud) because somehow they thought there might be some nutrition and soil (in the mud).”
She felt she needed to do more and Mercy House was formed. The Grunders now have six acres in Mattieu, Haiti and three acres in Marachal, Haiti. They quickly realized that it was important to put wells on the property and share the water with their Haitian neighbors.
“Water is really, really a hard thing to come by in Haiti and in the city of Mampu,” Grunder said. “It’s actually a little village—25% of children in the area died before the age of 5 due to waterborne illnesses.”
Grunder says the death rate has now improved with around 8% of children passing away from waterborne illnesses, but they’re still working to reduce that number to zero. She also said that she originally thought they were going to take care of Haitian orphans, and she does, but they mostly take care of children who have been victims of human trafficking.
Something that the orphanage has made a priority is to raise these children to be good Haitian citizens.
“The last thing they need is to be adopted and go to another culture where they are unfamiliar and it’s not good for the kids, especially trafficked kids,” Grunder said.
Grunder has plans to head back to Haiti next month and hopes to have a septic system installed at the orphanages, as well as more furniture. She tries to spend at least four to five months in Haiti each year. Grunder has plans to head back to Haiti in July and be back in Beloit this October.
A majority of the children are being taken care of at foster homes near the Grunder’s property. Grunder adds that she also has a dear friend in Haiti who checks on the children daily and makes sure to stop to make sure everything is going well.
Many of the children who were trafficked are young girls who are taken care of by two mothers, because Grunder said they’re inappropriate with men and it’s not good for them. The children are getting therapy and treatment and will hopefully be placed in Haitian homes.
“It’s just an adventure,” Grunder said. “We want to do more for the kids. It does so much for us and I’m so in love with the kids and it’s an honor to get to spend time with them. They’re wonderful.”