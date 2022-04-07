hot Beloit council votes certified by canvassers Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 7, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - The City of Beloit Municipal Board of Canvassers met on April 6 to review and certify the April 5 Spring Election results for Beloit City Council.The winners are: Regina Dunkin with 2,154 votes, Markese Terrell with 1,980 votes, Kevin Day with 1,848 votes and Kevin Leavy with 1,992 votesGenia Stevens received 1,529 votes, but was not elected to the council.Citywide, 3,451 ballots were cast. There are 26,885 eligible voters in the city, making for a 10% turnout.The councilors-elect have been elected to two-year terms commencing onApril 19 and ending on April 16, 2024. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags City Council Board Of Canvassers Election Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit trio will use sports as a hook to bring youth into new Hilltopp Community Center Man killed in shooting at mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois UPDATE: Two incumbents, two newcomers elected to Beloit School Board Four running for three seats on Beloit Turner School Board Beloit casino project took key step forward in 2021 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime