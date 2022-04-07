BELOIT - The City of Beloit Municipal Board of Canvassers met on April 6 to review and certify the April 5 Spring Election results for Beloit City Council.

The winners are: Regina Dunkin with 2,154 votes, Markese Terrell with 1,980 votes, Kevin Day with 1,848 votes and Kevin Leavy with 1,992 votes

Genia Stevens received 1,529 votes, but was not elected to the council.

Citywide, 3,451 ballots were cast. There are 26,885 eligible voters in the city, making for a 10% turnout.

The councilors-elect have been elected to two-year terms commencing on

April 19 and ending on April 16, 2024.

