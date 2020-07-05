BELOIT — The Beloit City Council could vote tonight on the third extension of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus locally.
In the request, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther could ask the council to review the order on a monthly basis, rather than on a bi-weekly basis.
The possible action would mark the third extension of the order that requires physical distancing, protective measures and limited group sizes.
Luther’s request comes as municipal data shows that Beloit accounts for over 56% (484 cases) of all COVID-19 cases as of June 29, the day most recent local data was made available by the Rock County Public Health Department.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported on July 1 that Rock County still had a “high” amount of COVID-19 activity, showing that 60 cases per 100,000 county residents are recorded.
Beloit Fire Department command staff are set to ask the council to apply for CARES Act funding to help cover lost revenue due to a reduction in ambulance service calls since the outbreak began in March.
The loss in revenue is contrasted with personal protective equipment (PPE) and related emergency supply cost increases, command staff said. The request could offer the department a $1,240 maximum initial payment from the state.
Even as the city looks to extend the COVID-19 restrictions, the council is expected to review an ordinance to allow alcohol sales and consumption within the 400 block of East Grand Avenue as part of an event called the “East Grand Alfresco Experience.” The ordinance would close the 400 block of East Grand Avenue on Friday and Saturday “late afternoons and evenings” in the summer and fall to allow businesses to expand into the closed street area. It would allow alcohol sales between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The event follows similar ordinances put in place in the Stateline Area. In Rockford, the city closed portions of its downtown area to allow businesses to expand into the street.
In other business
Following a request by Beloit police, parks and recreation staff submitted an amendment for council review that would change the hours Riverside and Wootton parks would be open to the public to “enhance safety” in the areas. The requested change is sunrise to 10 p.m. instead of sunrise to midnight. The request also asks that when the Rotary River Center or Moore Pavilion are rented for special events that the park close at midnight.
The council could also vote on adopting 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) local funding priorities.
Councilors could take possible action on the first amendment to the development agreement for the Wright and Wagner Lofts project currently under construction by Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP). The amendment addresses the replacement of public sidewalks adjacent to the project site at 200 W. Grand Ave, along with the construction of two disabled accessible curb ramps.
In unrelated public infrastructure improvement news, the council could also take action on a development agreement outlining public improvements for the construction of a multi-use path along Henry Avenue related to the Lincoln Academy charter school project.
