BELOIT—Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther is expected to ask the Beloit City Council to approve the second extension of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions at a meeting on Monday.
On May 18, the council approved a reopening plan that requires any business or public space meet physical distancing guidelines and take protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The council approved extending the order on June 1, and will revisit the restrictions on a two-week basis.
As of June 8, nearly 58% of all Rock County COVID-19 cases have originated in Beloit. Of the positive cases in Beloit, 54% are Hispanic/Latino ethnicity and 23% are African American, while both populations make up 20% and 12% of the city’s population, respectively.
“Based on this information and a continued lack of a cure, vaccine or herd immunity, I recommend a continuation of the existing order,” Luther said. “I further recommend continuing to review the restrictions at very regularly scheduled Council meeting until it is safe to remove them.”
In other business, the council will review the 2019 citywide audit that was completed by Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP. The audit found no unusual spending; fraud or other non-compliance with state law. The firm concluded the city’s financial statements for 2019 were fairly presented in all material respects in line with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). No action is required by the council regarding the audit.
Councilors will review a master land use plan for 1405 Cranston Road and 2213 Advanced Drive after Bevk Enterprise requested to build out to the existing car wash facility. The council could vote to refer the plan to the Beloit Plan Commission.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. via teleconference. A special meeting at 6:30 p.m. will precede the regular council meeting with the council to review the appointment of former School District of Beloit Superintendent Tom Johnson to the Beloit Police and Fire Commission. PFC President Mardell Jacobsen’s five-year term was completed in April.
