BELOIT—The Beloit City Council tonight will consider consolidating polling places for the Nov. 3 general election, Beloit Transit System route changes and changing the fee schedule for marijuana possession for minors.
Voting
The council could take action to approve reducing the number of polling places from nine to eight on election day due to an anticipated shortage of poll workers and an expected record number of absentee ballots.
As part of the changes, Ward 16 that normally votes at First Congregational Church would be consolidated with Wards 17 and 18 at the Todd Elementary polling place less than a mile from the church.
With the absentee ballot surge, five groups of four poll workers will be part of the Municipal Board of Absentee Canvassers who will work at City Hall, 100 State St., to handle the influx of mail-in ballots. On Sept. 18, the city mailed over 3,500 absentee ballots to residents. In past general elections, 2,581 absentee ballots were cast in 2016 and 3,045 were cast in 2012, according to the Beloit City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.
If approved by the council, polling places would be as follows:
Wards 1-3 at Converse Elementary, 1602 Townline Road.
Wards 4-6 at Gaston Elementary, 1515 W. Grand Ave.
Wards 7-9 at Hackett Elementary, 625 Eighth St.
Wards 10-13 at Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.
Wards 13-15 and 22 at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
Wards 16-18 at Todd Elementary, 1621 Oakwood Ave.
Wards 19-21 at River of Life church, 2345 Prairie Ave.
Wards 23-25 at Central Christian church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd.
Transit
The council will consider changing Beloit Transit System bus routes to increase coverage to more areas with employment and population densities. Under the proposed changes, routes could cover 86% of areas with population and employment densities as opposed to the current rate of 70% coverage. New routes could boost coverage to Beloit businesses from 53% to 66% for employees without personal transportation.
Following public comments, adjustments were made to the proposal that includes: Dividing the “Blue Superloop” into three separate routes; Two rounds of morning and evening for the new Gateway Business Park route; and include on-demand Saturday service for riders from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rates to ride would remain the same.
Proposed Route One: Inner Loop West would operate a 30-minute loop serving Beloit’s West Side neighborhoods, with connections at Woodman’s (Route 3—Outer Loop) and the BTS Transfer Center (Route 3—Outer Loop and Route 2—Inner Loop East, BJE, and Gateway Extra).
Proposed Route Two: Inner Loop East would serve Beloit’s downtown and near East Side neighborhoods via a 30-minute one-way loop, with connections at the Eclipse Center (Route 3—Outer Loop) and BTS Transfer Center (Route 1—Inner Loop West, Route 3—Outer Loop, BJE, and Gateway Extra).
Proposed Outer Loop: The route would connect the Beloit area’s major destinations, including downtown Beloit, the Gateway area, Beloit Memorial Hospital, the Eclipse Center, the Town of Beloit Business Park, and the Beloit’s west side neighborhoods. In order to offer frequent service across the service area, this route would use three buses to provide 30-minute headways.
Beloit-Janesville Express: This connecting route would remain unchanged.
Gateway Extra: To provide transit service to the growing Gateway Business Park and nearby residential and commercial developments, the Proposed Routes include a limited-service route that would operate four trips per weekday between the Transfer Center and Gateway area to serve shift times at major employers. In time, this route is expected to evolve to serve further growth in the Gateway area.
Marijuana
City staff reviewed the forfeiture schedule for THC possession (25 grams or less) and drug paraphernalia ordinance violations following a request by the council. Staff found a conflict with state law and advise that the forfeiture for juvenile drug paraphernalia first offense be revised to a maximum of $50 and second offense by revised to a maximum of $100, from $150 and $250, respectively.
According to Beloit Municipal Court data, 16 possession of THC and 15 possession of drug paraphernalia citations were issued in 2019, up from seven possession and no paraphernalia citations in 2018.
The Beloit City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St., by teleconference. In-person attendance is permitted but audience capacity is restricted. The public may watch the meeting via Channel 992, live stream the meeting at Beloit Access TV YouTube channel or by calling (408) 650-3123, access code 128-879-669.