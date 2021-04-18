BELOIT—The Beloit City Council will review and possibly take action on a proposal to transform the former Shopko building into a large, self-storage facility during tonight’s council meeting.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Miami, Florida-based Larkspur Acquisitions has filed an application for a conditional use permit to allow indoor self-storage operations at the 8.6-acre property at 2762 Prairie Ave. The proposal calls for the redevelopment of the existing building, formerly the Shopko store, to create “a variety of indoor self-service storage options with an office and potentially drive-in access for ease of loading and unloading.”
In response to the plan, some Beloit residents responded with concern and criticism. Many said they wanted the city to secure a retail option for the property.
Retail options for the city have been few and far between since the Great Recession of 2008. Beloit’s industrial and manufacturing sector has taken off, while retail continues to to lag. That’s due to multiple factors, including Beloit’s median household income.
In response to the numerous concerns raised by residents, the City of Beloit Planning and Building Services Division issued a lengthy statement on Facebook discussing the nuances of the conditional use permit process.
“The city cannot dictate what a private land owner does with a property as long as it is within the approved uses of zoning for their property,” the post reads. “We understand that there has been some community frustration that the property is not being considered for retail. The short answer is this: private businesses make determinations as to the feasibility of locating in particular areas, including population, expendable income in a community, and proximity to other existing stores.”
An area market study published in 2020 known as the 10-Mile City Report, commissioned by the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, shows the the area has a retail trade supply of $1.53 billion and consumer demand of $1.45 billion, leaving an $82 million spending gap that’s filled by consumer spending from outside the 10-mile area, the report said. But opportunities in specific industries have surfaced.
Industries including auto dealers and vehicle-related businesses have the largest retail opportunity with $135.6 million annual potential sales followed by clothing and clothing accessory stores with $47.52 million in annual potential sales. The third-highest industry of opportunity for new businesses includes furniture and home furnishing stores with annual potential sales of $32 million.
In other development-related news, the council will review and take possible action on the sign for ABC Supply Stadium; review a proposal to add eight single-family lots on two cul-de-sacs for the Deerfield Estates subdivision; review an amendment to the master land use plan for the 200 W. Grand Ave. development for first floor office space of the Wright and Wagner Lofts.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.