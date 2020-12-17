BELOIT—The City of Beloit could soon see an ordinance change that would update how the city receives revenue ahead of any possible final approvals related to the Ho-Chunk Nation’s casino plan for Beloit.
The council is being asked by city staff to repeal an ordinance first approved in 2002 related to the receipt and disbursement of funds from the now-defunct plan for a Bad River Band and St. Croix Chippewa tribal casino project in Beloit. The project failed after the land-to-trust status application was rejected by former President George H.W. Bush’s administration.
In the written request by Finance Director Eric Miller to councilors, Miller states the ordinance is “unnecessarily restrictive, outdated and is redundant.”
By repealing the ordinance, the city would rely on existing language to accept future revenue and approve future budgets.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard Lock said the ordinance change “does not impact” on the Ho-Chunk plan that is currently under review by Gov. Tony Evers after receiving federal approval in April of 2020.
“The city council is being asked to clean up the ordinance now prior to any potential casino approvals,” Millard Lock said.
The review of the ordinance change by council would be a first-reading, with the item to be laid over for action at an upcoming council meeting.
In other business, the council will meet in closed session to review a potential collective bargaining agreement with the Beloit Police Supervisor’s Association and discuss the city possibly repurchasing “several downtown public properties” from the Community Development Authority (CDA). The council may reconvene into open session to take action on both items.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Councilors could attend remotely via teleconference. The meeting can be viewed on Channel 992 or via live stream on Beloit Access Television’s Youtube channel or by calling 571-317-3122 and entering access code 312-035-237.