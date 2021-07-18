BELOIT—The Beloit City Council is expected to tackle various development-related proposals for possible action and review, along with a potential land sale transaction at tonight’s meeting.
Multiple proposed development changes will be reviews, but not voted on at tonight’s meeting. The proposals will be laid over for future action due to ordinance requirements. These changes include:
Comprehensive plan
JJGJ Wellnitz Holdings LLC has submitted an amendment to change a property located at 2030 Porter Ave. from planned mixed use to general industrial, along with two adjacent lots from single-family residential to general industrial. This request is related to a proposed redevelopment of the surface parking lot and vehicle storage lot into an industrial service-related building with offices and shop space for local contractors, city planning records show.
First Community Credit Union
Karstaedt Properties has submitted a zoning map amendment that would reclassify 1555 Willowbrook Road from a manufacturing district to community commercial use for a future branch location of the credit union.
Annexation
JJGJ Wellnitz Holdings LLC is also asking the council to annex two vacant lots in the 2000 block of Porter Ave. into the City of Beloit from the Town of Beloit. If this annexation is approved, both vacant lots must be rezoned.
A failing septic system at a home in the 2300 block of Forest Avenue in the Town of Beloit has prompted a homeowner to request annexation into the city from the township.
Proposals up for possible action
The proposal to rezone the former Atonement Lutheran Church, 901 Harrison Ave., would change the zoning from single family residential to public lands and institutions for a to-be-determined type of facility use, and not a private residence.
Parking changes
With the downtown ABC Supply Stadium set to host its first Beloit Snappers baseball game on Aug. 3, councilors will review a proposal that would add 19 permitted parking spaces for city staff to allow access to the City Hall, 100 State St., parking lot. The stadium will be able to hold approximately 2,500 fans, and it’s expected that visitors will park in various downtown public parking lots, including the City Hall lot.
After a request by McNeel Intermediated School staff, the council will review a proposal to remove the no parking designation along the west side of Frederick Street that is designated as a one-way street for southbound traffic. School representatives believe the proposed parking changes would provide a safer experience for students
Closed session
The council will meet in closed session to review a plan to possibly purchase 1,128 square-feet of property owned by the School District of Beloit for right-of-way purposes at the northeast corner of Sixth Street and North Street. The council will reconvene into open session for possible action.
, the agenda states.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at City Hall, 100 State St. for agenda review followed by a 7 p.m. meeting in the City Hall Forum.