BELOIT — The Beloit City Council will meet in closed session tonight to discuss the possibility of an agreement with the Town of Beloit for provisional sharing fire chief services with the Beloit Fire Department, according to the meeting’s agenda.
Town of Beloit Fire Chief and Town Administrator Gene Wright announced his retirement in early September, prompting the town to begin exploring what the future holds for the department.
Following Wright’s announcement, the township initially broached the idea of joining a collection of fire departments lead by the Janesville Fire Department. Janesville Chief Ernie Rhodes was interviewed last month in the wake of Wright’s retirement announcement.
On Sept. 21, following additional negotiations between the town board, Wright said he has had discussions with multiple fire department leaders in the Rock County area—including the City of Beloit—in recent months and years, and that they share a belief that partnerships are critical to local fire service.
Meanwhile, the City of Beloit has remained willing and open to discussions regarding shared services with the township, with Monday’s closed session meeting potentially marking a turning point for shared emergency services with the township if an agreement is reached.
Last month, Beloit Fire Chief Dan Pease and Wright both touted a new dispatching system implemented in January that allows for the closest department to a given fire or emergency medical call to respond, essentially removing service borders for departments in Rock County.
Both Pease and Wright could not be reached for comment regarding the possible agreement as of press time Sunday.
In other business, the council will hold public hearings on the city’s proposed 2021 operating, block grant and affordable housing budgets that could come before the council on Nov. 2 for possible action. Councilors also could take action to approve a Beloit Transit System (BTS) wavier of all bus fares between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3 to allow riders to explore the system’s new routes that begin on Oct. 26 and were approved by the council on Sept. 21.
In development-related news, the council will review and send a plan by OrthoIllinois to the Beloit Plan Commission regarding the medical provider’s plan to build a 25,605 square-foot orthopedic, outpatient surgery center with ambulatory services and four lodging suites for recovery on a 5.6-acre property located at 1350 Gateway Blvd.