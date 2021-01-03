BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could take action at tonight’s meeting to approve the second round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State of Wisconsin allocated $163,320 for the City of Beloit as part of the CARES Act passed last March, with the second installment to be voted on by councilors as part of tonight’s resolution.
Community Action ($98,320), Family Promise of Greater Beloit ($30,000), Project 16:49 ($10,000) and Beloit Meals on Wheels ($25,000) have all received CDBG funds.
Community Action is using the funds for emergency housing and food assistance; Family Promise of Greater Beloit is using the funds for emergency housing; Project 16:49 is using the funds for emergency health care and mental health services; and Beloit Meals on Wheels is using funds for meal distribution around the city, according to the CDBG resolution.
In other COVID-19 related news, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther will give a presentation to the council regarding the status of COVID-19 in Beloit with data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
As of Dec. 28, Beloit has recorded a total of 4,007 COVID-19 cases as 20,313 negative tests have been reported and 3,666 residents have recovered. Beloit has a death rate of 1.17%. Municipal data regarding the virus is updated weekly by the health department.
In other business:
- The council could approve an ordinance change to cleanup language regarding how revenue is accepted by the city pertaining to the proposed Ho-Chunk Nation’s casino-resort project.
- Councilors will hear a 10-Mile City report on economic development prospects by Belmark and Associates. As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, The 10-Mile City Report encompasses the area extending 10 miles from Beloit’s city center to include three counties, 14 zip codes and 37 census tracts in the Stateline Area. The report, based on data collected in 2019, presents demographic information in a condensed way that could help attract new business.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Councilors may appear remotely due to COVID-19. The meeting is open to the public in-person, on TV via Channel 992 or by live stream on Beloit Access Television’s YouTube channel.