BELOIT—The Beloit City Council will review an ordinance change related to how animals are kept on private property during its meeting on Monday.
A concerned resident contacted Councilor Mark Preuschl about the topic and Preuschl then worked with City Manager Lori Curtis Luther and City Attorney Beth Krueger.
The current ordinance allows an animal to be unleashed and untethered while on the owner’s property, regardless of whether there is a fence on the property. The proposed ordinance change would require residents to either leash their animal while in their yard or the animal should be behind appropriate fencing, with the designation that an electric fencing option also be included as appropriate fencing.
The Beloit Police Department has reviewed the ordinance and recommends the approval, Krueger wrote to councilors in a memo.
In other business
The council will review a conditional use permit to allow a warehouse at the former Diamond Lanes, 1218 Cranston Road. Business owner Shawn Dressler seeks to convert the former bowling alley building into a carpet and flooring warehouse to support his existing businesses, according to city planning documents. Diamond Lanes has been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 1.32-acre property includes a vacant 16,000 square-foot building and a surface parking lot.
Samra Investments has submitted an application for a zoning map amendment related to a proposed redevelopment of the Mobil convenience store at 1407 Liberty Ave. This project involves replacing the existing convenience store with a larger 3,650 square-foot store with an improved parking layout. The gas pumps and canopy will not change, according to city planning records. If approved, a house and garage on the property will be demolished in advance of expansion project.
The Beloit Water Resources Division is expected to ask the council for the acceptance of a water main easement over and across a 42.5-acre property at 1505 Gateway Boulevard in the Gateway Business Park. The easement would allow city utility crews access to the property that is currently being marketed for business park development. This is the first reading of the easement request and will be referred to the Beloit Plan Commission for review at the Dec. 8 meeting before heading back to council on Dec. 20 for possible action.
Councilors will meet in closed session to discuss the possible conveyance of a portion of and property adjacent to 80 and 100 E. Grand Avenue. The council is not expected to reconvene into open session.
The Beloit City Council will meet for agenda review at 6:30 p.m. on Monday followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. at the City Hall forum, 100 State St.