BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could take action Monday to approve a contract for the buildout of permanent Blackhawk Technical College classrooms at the Beloit Public Library, as the council adjusts to life during COVID-19 disruption.
The council approved a five-year lease with Blackhawk Tech on March 2 that will allow the college to convert existing library space into two classrooms.
Monday’s possible action pertains to the council accepting a bid of $550,300 by Gilbank Construction for the project.
In total, the plan is estimated to cost $550,300 for construction with $82,545 included for change orders to the project.
The initial cost of the project will be funded by the college.
The council will meet in closed session to start the annual evaluation of City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. The council is not expected to take any action regarding the evaluation following the closed session discussion.
Members of the public may watch the council meeting on television on Channel 992; livestream the meeting on Beloit Access Television (BATV) YouTube channel, or by calling 312-757-3121, access code 606-743-981.
All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited at City Hall, 100 State St.
Those wishing to provide public comment are asked to submit comments to the city by emailing PublicComment@beloitwi.gov by noon on Monday, April 6.
The council will meet at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.