BELOIT—City staff and citizens of Beloit provided suggestions on how to spend the $15.2 million the city received in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during a workshop Monday evening.
Although no final decisions were made, city councilors said they will continue to seek input on how the funds can best be used.
“We haven’t stopped listening. This is just the start,” said City Council President Regina Dunkin.
Under the guidelines for the federal funds, the city must have the funds obligated by Dec. 21, 2024 and the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Eric Miller, Beloit finance director, explained to the people attending the workshop and the city council that the city received $7.6 million of the ARPA funds last July and will receive an additional $7.6 million this July.
He said when the city staff made recommendation on how the funds could be used, they kept in mind that the funds were a one-time opportunity, so spending on something that would need continual revenue would not be wise.
However, the staff wanted to identify projects that would have a lasting effect in the community.
The staff recommendations for the funds are as follows:
- $10 million for infrastructure
- $2 million to address homelessness
- $2 million for parks improvements
- $645,000 for cyber security
- $555,000 for Capital Improvement Plan projects.
Council member Kevin Leavy stressed that the recommendations of the city staff are not set in stone.
“They are not final. We are here to see what the public wants,” Leavy said.
Regarding infrastructure needs in the city, Miller noted the city is in the process of replacing water lines that contain lead piping. Miller said in order to replace all the lead lines in the city, the cost would exceed $15 million.
City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city has been testing water in the city and the lead levels are not posing a health concern at this time.
“There is not an immediate health risk, but there is a need to replace the lines,” she said.
Several citizens who spoke about how the funds could held those in need and young people in the community.
John Pfleiderer, director of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, spoke of the Next Step transitional living project that has been in the planning stage in Beloit. The project would help homeless people, and it is making progress, as the project recently received a $340,000 grant. However, the project still faces challenges.
“It is difficult to raise funds for a project that doesn’t exist yet,” he said.
Brittany Keyes said the city council should consider the people factor in financing projects with the ARPA funds.
“The human element of where these funds can go should not be ignored,” she said.
She suggested the funds could be used for behavioral health, job training, child care and programs for decreasing violence. She added that $2 million to address homelessness in the community is not enough.
Teresa Henderson agreed, saying families are being forced out of their homes because landlords are raising rent.
“People need a place to sleep,” she said.
J’Juan Winfield suggested improvements to city parks facilities would go a long way in helping the youth of the community. He said there is a citywide softball program for children in Beloit, but if the city were to build up the parks, more programs could be offered to both young boys and girls.
Dunkin said no final decisions have been made on how to spend the funds and the council will continue to be open to ideas from the public.
“We will continue to be transparent,” she said. “There will definitely be future conversations. We welcome your input.”