BELOIT — Beloit City Council President Clinton Anderson has announced his intent to run for the 45th Wisconsin Assembly District seat as a Democratic candidate in the upcoming general election, the Beloit native announced on Thursday.
Anderson, 28, first ran for the Wisconsin Assembly in 2016 unsuccessfully against Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, in the 31st Assembly District. But since then, Anderson has served on the Beloit City Council learning the many intricacies of local government while building strong community ties.
“When I first ran, I was a college student that didn’t know how a government functioned and now I have an appreciation for how important it is,” Anderson said. “I see how much we can’t get done at the local level because of state involvement. What's good for Madison isn't necessarily good for Beloit or Evansville. Cookie cutter policies hurt the unique needs of different communities."
Aside from focusing on local control issues, Anderson said he also wanted to pursue fully funding education in Wisconsin and accepting the Medicare expansion, two key points echoed by Democratic leaders in Madison for quite some time.
Anderson’s campaign announcement comes on the heels of Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, announcing she will not seek reelection for her Senate District 15 seat that prompted current 45th District Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, to signal his intention to run for Senate.
“I would like to thank Representative Spreitzer for the impactful work he has done during his years in the Assembly,” Anderson said. “He has been a role model for me and it is a privilege to run for his seat. I wish him the best of luck in his bid for the State Senate."
Anderson currently works as a Youth Support Specialist at Professional Services Group in Janesville. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater.