BELOIT—The Beloit City Council is poised to take action on the 2022 budget at its first meeting in November after hosting a public hearing on the budget Monday night.
Councilors heard a final presentation by Finance Director Eric Miller ahead of the Nov. 1 meeting in which the council could vote on the 2022 fiscal plan. The council got its first look at the budget on Oct. 4 and hosted a detailed budget workshop last week.
The budget for next year is 50% larger than the current year due to a major wastewater infrastructure project to improve the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The proposed budget is $149.09 million with a general fund of $35.19 million.
For 2022, the capital improvement program (CIP) budget could be $50.4 million. The projects include $45.5 million in infrastructure improvements, $2.4 million in capital equipment, $100,000 in economic development, and $2.2 million in buildings and grounds maintenance.
Fifty-six percent of the city’s general fund revenue will come from state and federal aid, with the city to receive approximately $19.48 million.
Within the proposed 2022 budget lies a 4.5% wastewater utility rate increase and a $0.25 increase in storm water fees.
The city portion of property tax bills for residents and utility fees will increase slightly in 2022, if approved as presented. The city’s tax levy could increase 6.77% that represents a $0.78 cent increase per $1,000 assessed property value for a final tax rate of $12.37 per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2022.
The council also hosted other various public hearings over changes to the Beloit Transit System; the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) budget; the Home Investment Partnerships program and for a conditional use permit to allow drive-through access for a new branch of First Community Credit Union.
One comment was given by Dorothy Harrell, former NAACP Beloit chapter present, who addressed councilors regarding block grant funding. Harrell urged councilors to ensure funding is allocated towards youth programming. and fighting homelessness.
“We don’t have anything for young people or older adults who are single and homeless in our community,” Harrell said. “We need to start to address the problem with our youth and start to address programming for youth in our community.”
The proposed CDBG budget is $865,000.
A total of $109,000 could be split between Beloit Meals on Wheels ($10,000) Community Action ($15,000), Echo rental assistance ($10,000), Family Promise ($10,000), Family Services ($10,000), HealthNet of Rock County ($10,000), Project 16:49 ($10,000), Beloit Senior Volunteers ($7,000), Stateline Boys and Girls Club ($5,000), Stateline Literacy Council ($12,000) and the Salvation Army ($10,000).
“We’re trying to award as much as possible for entities that serve the community,” said Economic Development Director Julie Christensen.
A total of $148,000 is proposed for program administration and fair housing activities; $156,000 is proposed for Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA) activities; $170,000 proposed for code enforcement; $232,000 for various city-operated housing rehabilitation and homeownership programs and $50,000 for economic development activities.
Both the CDBG and HOME budgets were laid over until a possible vote on Nov. 1.