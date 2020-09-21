BELOIT—The Beloit City Council on Monday approved consolidating the city’s polling places from nine locations to eight locations ahead of a projected shortage of poll workers along with a record influx of absentee ballots.
As part of the changes, voters in Ward 16 who normally vote at First Congregational Church will now be vote at Todd Elementary where voters from wards 17 and 18 vot. Council President Regina Dunkin and councilors Sherry Blakeley, Nancy Forbeck, Mark Preuschl voted for the consolidation, with councilors Clinton Anderson, Brittany Keyes and Kevin Leavy voting against.
Public comments at the meeting centered on the potential issues that could stem from closing the First Congregational polling location due to its proximity to the Beloit College campus.
Beloit City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said that by operating the nine polling places, the city would be unable to use voting equipment in the city’s absentee ballot count that’s expected to top 6,000, an anticipated doubling of past absentee ballot totals.
Stottler added the city can’t order more election equipment due to nationwide shortages, and presented the plan as a way to accommodate in-person voting while handling the absentee ballot wave.
“We’ve spent many hours trying to figure out this is even feasible and it comes down to not being able to get the equipment we need,” Stottler said.
Dunkin stressed the plan was not aimed at discouraging voters but as a way to most efficiently use Stottler’s Election Day resources.
“We want to ensure everyone can vote but we want to make sure these votes are counted correctly and in a timely manner,” Dunkin said.
Anderson said he was concerned about creating barriers for students to vote.
“The concern is a lot of those students don’t drive,” Anderson said.
Leavy said he was “uncomfortable” with the optics of consolidating the polling place.
With the absentee ballot increase, five groups of four poll workers as part of the Municipal Board of Absentee Canvassers will work at City Hall, 100 State St., to handle mail-in ballots. On Sept. 18, the city mailed over 3,500 absentee ballots to residents. In past general elections, 2,581 absentee ballots were cast in 2016 and 3,045 were cast in 2012.
Polling places in Beloit will be as follows:
Wards 1-3 at Converse Elementary, 1602 Townline Rd.
Wards 4-6 at Gaston Elementary, 1515 W. Grand Ave.
Wards 7-9 at Hackett Elementary, 625 Eighth St.
Wards 10-13 at Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.
Wards 13-15 and 22 at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
Wards 16-18 at Todd Elementary, 1621 Oakwood Ave.
Wards 19-21 at River of Life church, 2345 Prairie Ave.
Wards 23-25 at Central Christian church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd.
In-person absentee voting will run from Oct. 20—30 at City Hall from 8 a.m.—5 p.m.