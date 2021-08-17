BELOIT — The Beloit City Council took action on multiple infrastructure projects during a meeting Monday night, with various projects to see work beginning soon.
The council approved awarding the Henry Avenue resurfacing project to Rock Road Companies at a $939,990, with the bid being 12% higher than city engineering staff estimates. The project will remove and replace the surface of Henry Avenue between Riverside Drive (Highway 51) and Royce Avenue. Improvements will also include on-street bike lanes, spot curb and gutter replacement, curb ramp reconstruction to address ADA compliance, pavement marking, and restoration.
Councilors also awarded Rock Road Companies a $95,410 project to add asphalt to an existing section of multi-use trail along the Big Hill Park bike path. This segment of trail is the last section needed in order to complete over 1.3 miles of paved multi-use path between the Big Hill Center and Walters Road.
A final payment of $5,000 for the Turtle Creek Bike Path was also approved by the council, along with a cost sharing agreement with the Town of Turtle to resurface South Creek Road with the city’s portion of the $51,302 project being $19,495.