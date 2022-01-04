BELOIT—The Beloit City Council voted to lay over an amendment to recent zoning changes for how medical facilities are managed in Beloit on Tuesday night, with the issue to come before council in the future for final action.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the council voted on Sept. 20 to change the category of “hospital” as a use category with the broader term “medical facility,” and clarified that hospitals, medical clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and nursing homes are examples of potentially allowed developments. Another change removes emergency medical care as an example of retail service and medical and dental clinics as examples of office uses.
The development issue surfaced after OrthoIllinois, a private orthopedic surgery company, submitted a request to build an an ambulatory surgery center in the Gateway Business Park in early 2021. The Gateway plan appears to be dead switched in favor of a site on Freeman Parkway. OrthoIllinois has submitted plans to develop a site in the 2100 block of Freeman Parkway, according to city planning records.
Beloit Health System administrators and staff have maintained opposition to the changes adopted by the council on Sept. 20, and the amendment would change C-1 office district zonings from conditional use to permitted and central business district core zonings from conditional to permitted use.
“We believe that the zoning amendment approved by the city council on September 20th was contrary to the city’s best interest but of course we respect the council’s decision to approve this ordinance,” said Beloit Health System President Tim McKevett. “We do however ask that you correct some of the negative impact on the health system and subsequently the community by approving this amendment which returns BHS medical facilities to the status we had prior to September 20th.”
The amendment must now come before council at a future meeting for a final vote.
Councilors Regina Dunkin and Vice President Brittany Keyes recused themselves from Monday’s discussion and lay-over vote due to both serving as employees at Beloit Health System.
The council met virtually on Tuesday due to the high rate of community transmission of COVID-19 led by the omicron variant.