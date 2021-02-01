BELOIT—The Beloit City Council approved various general obligation bonds on Monday to take advantage of what city staff say are historically low interest rates to help the city save money.
The council approved issuing $15.03 million in general obligation bonds. The debt will be used for projects included in the 2021 capital improvement budget that includes $4.26 million in capital improvements citywide.
An additional $10.77 million will be used to refund past general obligation bond debts issued in 2009, 2012 and 2013, which will cause an approximate savings of $1.02 million over the next 12 years in interest expenses, according to Beloit Finance Director Eric Miller.
Miller equated the city’s financial maneuvering to be similar to a homeowner refinancing a mortgage to take advantage of a lower interest rate and pay less on a home in the long-run.
“The refunding of the bonds is similar to a homeowner refinancing their mortgage; it means that we are refinancing that debt to a lower interest rate to save interest expense over time,” Miller said.
At the end of 2020, the city had $51.2 million in general obligation bonds outstanding after issuing $5.36 million in general obligation bonds last year.
In other business, the council approved a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month and recognizing Feb. 1 as “Evelyn Kendricks Williams Day.” Williams, known as Mother Williams to most, relocated to Beloit in 1950 after being influenced by the migration of Black Americans from southern U.S. states, according to the proclamation.