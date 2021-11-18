BELOIT—Two of the four Beloit City Council members who will be up for reelection have told the Beloit Daily News they intend to seek office once again in April.
Seats currently held by Regina Dunkin, Brittany Keyes, Kevin Leavy and Mark Preuschl are up for election on April 5.
On Thursday, Dunkin and Leavy confirmed they would run again, while Preuschl said he was currently undecided on whether to run. Keyes could not immediately be reached for comment.
Dunkin said she “plans to run,” but said she would “confirm after having a discussion with my family.”
“I look forward to building on the momentum and progress that our council has built,” Dunkin said.
She currently serves as the Community Relations Coordinator at Beloit Health System, and previously served on the School District of Beloit Board of Education from 2000 to 2006. She was first elected to council in 2016 and was named the first Black woman as council president in 2019.
Leavy said he was excited to seek office once again.
“I value and appreciate all we have to offer and I am excited about the direction we are headed in and I want to continue that momentum and continue the good things that are on the horizon,” Leavy added.
Leavy currently works as the Food Service Director at Aramark Corp. and has a lengthy background in serving the Rock County area, having previously served on past city councils and the Janesville School District Board of Education. He also serves as the District 13 supervisor on the Rock County Board of Supervisors, a post that also will be up for election in April.
Preuschl, who is retired, said he was “flattered and thankful” with people approaching him encouraging him to run again. He first was elected in 2016.
“After the last two years of political insanity, the idea of an election campaign is less attractive than in the past,” Preuschl said.
He serves on the board for Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra and hosts “What The Tech,” an IT crash course in all things computer-related issues at Grinnell Hall senior center.