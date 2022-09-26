John Pfleiderer
John Pfleiderer, Executive Director at Family Services, spoke to the Beloit City Council during the fourth ARPA workshop meeting held Monday at the Beloit Public Library.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Beloit City Council members discussed ways to use the $15.2 million the city has received in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during a meeting Monday at the Beloit Public Library.

This marked the fourth public meeting the council has held on the topic of ARPA fund use, and as was the case in previous meetings, council members discussed using funds to address the homeless population in the city and the need for infrastructure work.