BELOIT—Beloit City Council members discussed ways to use the $15.2 million the city has received in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during a meeting Monday at the Beloit Public Library.
This marked the fourth public meeting the council has held on the topic of ARPA fund use, and as was the case in previous meetings, council members discussed using funds to address the homeless population in the city and the need for infrastructure work.
The ARPA funds were released by the state government to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city first received the allocation of funds in July 2021 and 2022. $7.6 million was released in 2021 and another $7.6 million was released in 2022. The total allocation is $15.2 million.
According to the federal guidelines provided the ARPA funds must be obligated by Dec. 21, 2024 and the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Thus far, $499,500 of the ARPA funds have been allocated. Funds were used for a new ambulance, City Hall’s heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades and road work on Elm, Oak and Roosevelt street.
The city staff has previously given recommendations on how the remaining ARPA funds should be allocated.
Previously reported in June, the city provided estimated recommendations of where the funds could go.
Most of the recommendations stayed the same except for housing and infrastructure.
These two topics were prominently discussed at the meeting on Monday at the Beloit Public Library.
The housing priority is split between affordable housing and market rate housing.
The city recommends that $3.3 million go towards homeless and traditional housing that includes facilities and services—$2 million specifically going towards transitional and homeless facilities, while $1.3 million will go towards services including funding two full-time case managers over a four-year period.
“I am worried how we can keep the case managers and services afloat once the funds run out in four years.” said council member Kevin Leavy.
Teri Downing, Deputy Community Development Director, was able to help ease Leavy’s worries.
“Once the facilities are put in place, we have the hope that there would be less of a need for case managers,” Downing said. “Within four years the case managers could apply for future grants by showing if there is a need for it in our community.”
John Pfleiderer, Executive Director at Family Services, spoke during the community input section. He vouched for the importance of case workers with the homeless population.
“A good case worker is invaluable for someone experiencing homelessness and gives them the tools to no longer need a case manager,” Pfleiderer said.
Recommendations also were to use $1.4 million for a sewer system lift station at Eagle Ridge, $564,252 for the acquisition of tax foreclosed vacant lots and $2 million for market rate housing incentives.
Another topic discussed at the presentation was the infrastructure cost to replace the water lines in Beloit. Specifically the “Sub” 6-inch water lines need to be replaced in Beloit.
The proposed plan would provide $2.2 million in cost to the project that would be able to pay for the equipment but not the cost of road work.
These recommendations are not set in stone, Leavy noted.
The City of Beloit based the recommendations on the fact that these funds are for a one-time use.
The meeting was briefly interrupted by a water flow system alarm. Two City of Beloit fire trucks came on the scene and found no serious water issues.