BELOIT—The Beloit City Council approved a raise for Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther following her annual performance evaluation during a meeting on Monday night.
Councilors approved a 2.5% cost of living wage adjustment for Luther, who has served as city manager since June of 2015.
In the performance evaluation completed by the council, Luther received a total average rating of 4.7 out of a possible five, or “exceeds expectations.”
For expectations in 2020, the council listed eight priorities, including the realignment of the city’s operating and capital improvement budgets in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other priorities identified in the city manager’s evaluation included supporting programs in Beloit’s most vulnerable neighborhoods; advancing the cultural competence of the city’s workforce; creating a workforce representative of the city’s diverse population; pursue new ways to engage with residents; collaborate with the Town of Beloit and other regional partners; support the construction of the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Beloit casino and entertainment complex; and anticipate and respond to critical issues similar to issues from past years including the Amazon fulfillment center development and Beloit College Powerhouse Riverwalk, according to the evaluation.
In other business, the council approved the Beloit Police Department’s request to apply for a U.S. Department of Justice grant worth $52,876 in response to COVID-19. The funding is earmarked to be used for overtime, equipment, programming, hiring, supplies and training, the application said.
