BELOIT—The Beloit City Council got its first look at the 2022 citywide budget plan during a meeting Monday. The plan could cause property tax and utility rates to rise as officials asked residents and councilors for patience with potential relief in upcoming years.
The proposed 2022 budget plan totals $149.09 million, which is 50% larger than the 2021 budget approved last November. The proposed general fund for next year could increase just over 3%, representing $35.19 million.
Council Vice President Brittany Keyes called the 2022 budget “a complex process that requires the careful balancing of priorities.”
“I look forward to continuing our review of the budget in a transparent process while considering how we can best serve the Beloit community,” Keyes said.
The major increase in the budget comes largely from an approximately $40 million project to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment plant that is scheduled to see construction next year and won’t impact the citywide tax levy.
“The capital improvement funds are driving the increase,” said Beloit Finance Director Eric Miller.
For 2022, the capital improvement program (CIP) budget could be $50.4 million. The projects include $45.5 million in infrastructure improvements, $2.4 million in capital equipment, $100,000 in economic development, and $2.2 million in buildings and grounds.
Fifty-six percent of the city’s general fund revenue will come from state and federal aid, with the city to receive approximately $19.48 million.
The city’s portion of the tax bill for the average residential property is projected at approximately $982 with the proposed tax rate of $12.37 per $1,000 of assessed property value, up $0.80 from 2021.
This represents an increase of around $68 for the average homeowner compared to the year prior, representing an increase of 6.9%.
The total property tax levy, without including tax increment financing districts, is up just over $1 million from last year.
“That’s telling us assessed value growth outpaced the growth of the tax levy,” Miller said.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city plans to close a TIF district that could cause a decrease to the tax rate in 2023, when the city will recapture more tax revenue from businesses in the district and shift the tax burden from residents.
“I know it’s really hard,” Councilor Mark Preuschl said. “If there’s anyway you can pull that off, I challenge (city staff) to do that.”
In response, Luther said she was “asking for patience from residents” knowing that 2022 is a “difficult year” with the anticipation that 2023 could be “significantly different” in terms of the tax rate the year after next.
Within the proposed 2022 budget lies a 4.5% wastewater utility rate increase and a $0.25 increase in storm water fees. The increase in wastewater rates, something that was broached last year, stems from the upcoming wastewater treatment plan upgrade project, Miller said.
Overall net new construction increased from 1.95% in 2020 to 8.67% in 2021, an increase that Miller said was a “proud achievement for the City of Beloit.”
Net new construction increases allow the city to boost levy limits, something municipalities across Wisconsin have lamented due to current state law restricting increases as expenditures increase.
“We have the opportunity to capture revenue when we have been significantly limited,” Luther said. “Our revenue is flat and our expenses do not stay flat.”
Miller added, “We want to capture all of that when we have the possibility to do so.”
Assessed property values, another figure used to calculate the tax levy, increased 7.95%.
Miller stressed that the the city’s approximately $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic aid in the 2022 budget due to the funds being one-time in nature.
A budget workshop is set for Oct. 11 where department budgets will be presented along with a rundown of the capital improvement budget. public hearing will be held for the budget on Oct. 18 and the council could take action on the 2022 fiscal plan at its first meeting in early November.