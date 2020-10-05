BELOIT—Beloit residents could see a tax hike and service fee increase as the city nears the final stretch of budget planning for 2021.
The Beloit City Council got its first look at the proposed 2020-2021 budget at a meeting on Monday night.
The proposed overall budget is $99.38 million, an increase of $832,653 (0.84%) from the 2019-2020 budget. The general fund budget totals $34.22 million, an increase of $1.34 million (4.09%) from the current budget.
Federal and state shared revenue makes up 57% of the city’s general fund and the city projects its share of revenue from the state will remain flat for 2021. In a written statement, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther stated there was “no guarantee” the city would receive all the projected $16.14 million from the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If state revenues do not come in at appropriate levels to fund the current state budget there could be a special session of the Legislature called to amend the current estimates. If this happens there could and most likely would be an immediate and significant impact on the 2021 City of Beloit budget,” Luther wrote.
In April, Gov. Tony Evers wrote to President Donald Trump about a potential $2 billion revenue shortfall for the state. But an Aug. 31 memo to Wisconsin lawmakers from Legislative Fiscal Bureau Director Bob Lang shows that state tax collections have been stronger than originally projected.
The memo states that $17.5 billion has been collected in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, representing a 1.1% increase in tax collections than the previous year. Final general fund tax collections, along with departmental revenues and expenditures, will be available later this month when the state’s Annual Fiscal Report is released by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, who serves as the Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair said it was “highly unlikely” lawmakers would need to take action on a budget repair bill to address any major deficit.
“Unless there is a further economic deterioration over the current fiscal year, it seems very possible that we will in fact end the current budget with a small surplus to carry into the next biennium,” Spreitzer said. “If we do have a deficit, it seems very likely that the rainy day fund will be large enough to cover it.”
The city’s general fund levy could increase by $847,290 (10.35%) to $9.02 million and be offset largely by a 91.47% decrease in the mass transit levy.
The city’s property tax rate could increase by $0.24 cents (2.09%) to $11.57 per $1,000 of property value from $11.33/$1,000 of property value this year. The city’s portion of the tax bill for the average residential property would be approximately $914 under the proposed tax rate, an increase of $21 for the average homeowner compared to 2019-2020.
The change in the tax levy was “primarily the result of the 1.95% increase in net new construction” for 2020, according to the presentation. The transit levy was offset by a $47,775 subsidy from federal and state grants plus COVID-19 CARES Act funding that must be spent by 2021. If approved by the council, the levy would revert back to its previous allocation in 2022. That could potentially open the door to increased levy rates in the future.
Water utility rates could increase by 3% to fund capital projects needed to maintain and expand critical water infrastructure. The proposed water rate increase could be implemented on Oct. 1, 2021, but isn’t the only potential increase on the horizon for residents.
Water rates could increase a total of 17.5% by 2024, or an average of $5.48 per residential water bill. Increases to water rates would be as follows: 3% in 2021, 4.5% in 2022, 4.5% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024, according to a Water Resources presentation given at the Sept. 9 council meeting.
For capital improvements, the CIP budget is $8.98 million, an increase of $436,020 from this year. Of the sum, $5.6 million could be allocated for infrastructure improvements, $2 million for equipment and $1 million for building maintenance.
Full-time workers increased by one to 339 staff in 2021, as part-time employees at the city are projected to be down two staff members from 59 to 57.
A budget workshop is set for Oct. 10 followed by a public hearing on Oct. 19.