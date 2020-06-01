BELOIT—The Beloit City Council voted Monday to extend the city’s order related to the COVID-19 pandemic that requires businesses maintain minimum social distancing and cleaning protocols.
Before the vote the council heard multiple comments from residents all in support of extending the order.
On May 18, the council approved a reopening plan for the city that requires businesses comply with public health requirements of a 6-foot distance between patrons. The order also discourages nonessential travel and “strongly discourages” mass gatherings of 25 people or more. The use of masks or cloth face coverings is “strongly recommended.” All businesses in Beloit reopened on May 21 under the new guidelines.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city would continue to monitor local COVID-19 data and revisit the order at every regularly scheduled council meeting.
Luther said those not in compliance could face a civil citation for violating the city’s order.
“It’s not our intent to actively write citations,” Luther said. “Our concern is if there’s a blatant disregard for basic public health standards while in a public space.”
To date, Luther said no citations have been issued relating to COVID-19.
The city directs all businesses in various industries to follow Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) guidelines regarding daily operations. For more information, beloitwi.gov/covid19.
“I am very proud of the measures we’ve taken,” said councilor Brittany Keyes. “COVID-19 hasn’t gone away.”
Councilor Nancy Forbeck called the extension request “responsible.”
Councilor Sherry Blakeley added, “I am very proud of Beloit and our community, we are helping to keep each other safe at this time. Following these guidelines for a little while longer is the best idea so far.”
In other business
Councilors approved waiving penalties and interest charges on property tax payments due on or after April 1 if paid by Oct. 1 due to economic hardships brought by COVID-19. The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors also approved the same measure at a meeting on Monday. Beloit Finance Director Eric Miller said it would have “minimal impact” on the city, but said it could help individual property owners. Miller added that the city has already collected 70% of property taxes that were due on April 1.
The council met in closed session and discussed the lease agreement between the city and Riverbend Stadium Authority (RSA) regarding the downtown stadium plan.
