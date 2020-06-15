BELOIT — The Beloit City Council approved the second extension of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.
On May 18, the council approved a reopening plan that requires any business or public space meet physical distancing guidelines and take protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
That order was again extended on June 1. As of Monday, nearly 58% of all COVID-19 cases in Rock County have originated in Beloit.
In other business, the council reviewed the 2019 citywide audit that was completed by Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP. The audit found no unusual spending; fraud or other non-compliance with state law.
Ahead of Monday’s meeting, the council appointed former School District of Beloit Superintendent Tom Johnson to the Beloit Police and Fire Commission following PFC president’s Mardell Jacobsen term expired in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.