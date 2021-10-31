BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could take action on the 2022 municipal budget and authorize city staff to apply for various pandemic-related aid opportunities at a meeting Monday.
2022 budget
The proposed budget is $149.09 million with a general fund of $35.19 million, nearly a 50% increase from this year due to a major wastewater infrastructure project to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
The city tax levy is proposed to increase 6.77% which represents an approximate 78 cent increase per $1,000 in assessed property value, bringing the overall city property tax rate to $12.37 per $1,000 in assessed property value for next year.
Fees are also set to increase with the city recommending the council adopt a 4.5% wastewater utility rate increase and a 25 cent increase in storm water fees.
The capital improvement project is proposed at $50.4 million which includes $45.5 million in infrastructure improvements, $2.4 million in capital equipment, $100,000 in economic development, and $2.2 million in buildings and grounds maintenance.
The proposed CDBG budget is $865,000.
A total of $109,000 could be split between Beloit Meals on Wheels ($10,000) Community Action ($15,000), Echo rental assistance ($10,000), Family Promise ($10,000), Family Services ($10,000), HealthNet of Rock County ($10,000), Project 16:49 ($10,000), Beloit Senior Volunteers ($7,000), Stateline Boys and Girls Club ($5,000), Stateline Literacy Council ($12,000) and the Salvation Army ($10,000).
A total of $148,000 is proposed for program administration and fair housing activities; $156,000 is proposed for Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA) activities; $170,000 proposed for code enforcement; $232,000 for various city-operated housing rehabilitation and homeownership programs and $50,000 for economic development activities.
Pandemic aid grants
The city council could authorize Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther to apply for Neighborhood Investment Funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In separate requests, the council could authorize Luther apply for $2.2 million in NIF dollars to renovate the Lincoln Center building, parking lot and grounds for the Beloit Historical Society; a grant request for $9 million for Beloit College to renovate the Morse Library for a future business incubator space; and $3.5 million in grant funding for renovations to the Olympian Hills Apartment complex on Olympian Boulevard.
These grant requests would require no local match in funding. All grant funding is expected to be allocated between $1 million and $15 million, according to the grant specifications tied to ARPA.
The grants would be separate from the city’s $15.2 million that was allocated through APRA. All federal assistance funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, per federal regulations.
In other business
The council is scheduled to meet in closed session to discuss the possible sale of land at 1901 Gateway Boulevard, with the agenda stating the council could reconvene to take action on the potential land sale. No other details have yet been announced.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. for agenda review and 7 p.m. for the regular meeting on Monday at City Hall, 100 State St.