BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could take the first step regarding a potential charter school in the city at its meeting on Monday.
The council could refer a conditional use permit by Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP) to the Beloit Plan Commission for construction of the Lincoln Academy Public Charter School in a community commercial district for the Eclipse Center property at 600 Henry Ave.
The charter school is being proposed by Kids First Beloit and would accommodate K-12 grade levels. The charter school is planned to be a public school—not a private choice, or voucher, school. The school’s focus is to be on workforce readiness with accompanying internship and job exploration opportunities, as previously reported by the Beloit Daily News.
Kids First Beloit has requested a two-part state approval on the project from the University of Wisconsin Office of Educational Opportunity (OEO). On Nov. 13, 2019, OEO approved the first phase of the application.
A representative for OEO could not be reached for comment as of press time regarding the status of the charter school application.
The potential school property is the former Kohl’s grocery store located near the intersection of Henry and Morse avenues that’s seen demolition at the site earlier this month. Included in the proposed construction plan are parking areas, recreation areas, pick-up and drop-off lanes and sidewalks.
The conditional use permit application shows construction could start in June or July and could be completed in July of 2021.
The plan commission is expected to review the application at its May 6 meeting before being returned to council for a public hearing and possible action on May 18.
In other business;
The council could approve a grant application by the Ho-Chunk Nation and city to seek aid for the capacity expansion of Colley Road and Willowbrook Road in the event the future casino and entertainment complex is built in Beloit. The grant would allow the tribe to provide funding to the city via the Tribal Transportation Program in the amount of $2.4 million for the infrastructure improvements.
On April 16, Ho-Chunk received federal approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) regarding the casino-resort plan, now shifting the focus towards Gov. Tony Evers who now must make a final ruling on the proposal.
A two-part determination is required on gaming fee-to-trust acquisitions, as specified by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
The Ho-Chunk plan for Beloit calls for the transfer of 33 acres of land into trust status as part of a larger 73.5-acre plot near Willowbrook and Colley roads adjacent to the Interstate 39/90 Welcome Center.
The first part of the two-part determination came from BIA at the federal level, with the second part of the approval now up to Evers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.