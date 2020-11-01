BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could take action to approve the 2021 budget at a meeting tonight.
Residents could see a slight tax increase and service fee hike in the proposed overall budget of $99.38 million, an increase of $832,653 (0.84%) from the 2019-2020 budget. The general fund totals $34.22 million, an increase of $1.34 million (4.09%) from the current budget.
The city’s property tax rate could increase by 24 cents (2.09%) to $11.57 per $1,000 of property value from $11.33 per $1,000 of property value this year. The city’s portion of the tax bill for the average residential property would be approximately $914 under the proposed tax rate, an increase of $21 for the average homeowner compared to 2019-2020.
The change in the tax levy was “primarily the result of the 1.95% increase in net new construction” for 2020
Water utility rates could increase by 3% to fund capital projects needed to maintain and expand water infrastructure. The proposed water rate increase could be implemented on Oct. 1, 2021, but isn’t the only potential increase on the horizon for residents.
Water rates could increase a total of 17.5% by 2024, or an average of $5.48 per residential water bill. Increases to water rates would be as follows: 3% in 2021, 4.5% in 2022, 4.5% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024
The capital improvement plan (CIP) proposed budget is $8.98 million, an increase of $436,020 from this year. Of the sum, $5.6 million could be allocated for infrastructure improvements, $2 million for equipment and $1 million for building maintenance.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Seating at City Hall will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. The meeting can be viewed on TV Channel 992 or live streamed on YouTube at Beloit Access Television or by calling 571-317-3112 access code 604-163-869.