BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could take steps to further extend COVID-19 safety requirements on Monday, along with possibly approving one of three collective bargaining agreements currently under negotiation, according to the Nov. 16 agenda.
COVID-19
With COVID-19 rates surging across the Stateline Area, the council’s action would extend the guidelines already in place that requires face coverings, physical distancing and discourages mass gatherings of over 25 people.
A total of 2,040 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in Beloit, with the city accounting for around 35% of all Rock County cases, even as the city represents only 22% of the county population.
Beloit also has a 14-day test positivity rate of 24.8%, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Closed Session
The city council will meet in closed session to discuss a potential agreement involving the Beloit Transit System. Depending on the discussion in closed session, the council may reconvene into open session to take final action on the contract.
Proclamation
The council will recognize longtime Beloit Daily News Editor-in-Chief William Barth with a proclamation at the start of Monday’s meeting. Barth has announced his upcoming retirement.
The Beloit City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. In-person attendance is allowed but capacity is limited due to COVID-19.