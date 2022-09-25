The City of Beloit announces a new ordinance to include houses narrower than 25 feet and smaller than 1,000 square feet. Starting on Sept. 28, applications will be available on the third floor of city hall for the smaller houses.
BELOIT- An ordinance allowing smaller house sizes in the city was approved recently by the city council.
Homes can be built narrower than 25 feet and less than 1,000 square feet under the new ordinance, which was approved by the council unanimously on Aug. 19.
Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin said the ordinance change allows more affordable housing.
“I supported this ordinance because we need more housing in the City of Beloit at all levels,” Dunkin explained. “Some of our residents are having a tough time finding a place to live that’s affordable. This will give them an option. We now have the flexibility to add quality starter home developments while still ensuring residents’ voices are heard.”
Each home planned, smaller than the dimensions of 1,000 square feet and narrower than 25 feet, will be considered through the Planned Unit Development process, which ultimately requires City Council approval on an individual basis.
The planned unit development process will require neighbor notification and public hearings. This process will begin to be available starting on Sept. 28.
“Developers and property owners will now have more flexibility to develop homes in Beloit,” said Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
The city hopes to be able to provide more opportunities for housing while still maintaining home expectations through the planned unit process, according to Drew Pennington, interim economic development director.
The new ordinance gives land owners new opportunities, according to the city’s press release. One such example is for property owners to create an “in-law house” on their land, for smaller vacant lots. An in-law house is a small apartment-like space on the same property as a home.
Not all surrounding communities allow houses this small to be built.
“The minimum a home can be built in the Town of Beloit is 1,400 square feet,” explained Tim Wellnitz, Town of Beloit Administrator.
In South Beloit the minimum one family residential property is 8,750 square feet and a length of 75 feet, according to South Beloit’s Ordinance Number 1176.
A local real estate agent, Colin Schindler, gave some insight into how this new ordinance would work.
“Houses built within the new ordinance would range anywhere from $80,000 to $100,000 once they are put on the market,” Schindler said. “This provides the community with an affordable way to own a house. Future home owners seem to prioritize the price of the property rather than the size of the home.”
The smallest house Chandler has worked with in the past has been 750 square feet.
“This new ordinance walks a fine line when it comes to helping the community,” Schindler warned. “Yes it provides affordable housing, but it has the potential to impact surrounding homes’ value in a negative way.”
If cheaper and more affordable housing is built next to a more expensive house, then the neighboring house value would potentially decrease, he noted.