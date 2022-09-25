Beloit_City_Hall_Stock

The City of Beloit announces a new ordinance to include houses narrower than 25 feet and smaller than 1,000 square feet. Starting on Sept. 28, applications will be available on the third floor of city hall for the smaller houses.

 Austin Montgomery/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- An ordinance allowing smaller house sizes in the city was approved recently by the city council.

Homes can be built narrower than 25 feet and less than 1,000 square feet under the new ordinance, which was approved by the council unanimously on Aug. 19.

