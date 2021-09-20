BELOIT—While the Beloit City Council took action to approve changes to the city’s zoning tied to medical development projects, amendments related to the overall ordinance will cause the issue to linger into the future.
The council voted unanimously to change the category of “hospital” as a use category with the broader term “medical facility,” and clarified that hospitals, medical clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and nursing homes are examples of potentially allowed developments. Another change removes emergency medical care as an example of retail service and medical and dental clinics as examples of office uses.
The issue came to light following an application by OrthoIllinois to build a ambulatory surgery center in the Gateway Business Park that prompted city staff to address perceived deficiencies in the city’s zoning code. The Gateway plan appears to have been abandoned for an alternative site in the 2100 block of Freeman Parkway currently zoned for commercial use, although no application has yet been filed by OrthoIllinois.
Beloit Health System officials have sustained strong opposition to the entire ordinance change process and once again voiced concern at Monday’s meeting.
At Monday’s meeting, councilors attempted to separate the issue from the OrthoIllinois versus Beloit Health System-rhetoric that’s followed all past meetings in which the issue was raised.
“It’s clear the city’s zoning code needs to be modernized,” said Council President Clinton Anderson.
“There’s nothing going on here expect trying to be fair about all opportunities that come to Beloit,” added Councilor Mark Preuschl.
The issue prompted meetings that saw hours of public comments.
“I appreciate when people come forward,” said Councilor Kevin Leavy. “I can’t stress enough that we need to let everything go through the process.”
Councilor Sherry Blakeley said the zoning issue was a “a matter of clarity” in bringing the city’s zoning code up to date.
Following a vote by the Beloit Plan Commission on Aug. 18 that included two amendments to the ordinance change, city staff confirmed the changes were deemed “substantial” and require a public noticing process. The commission made recommendations that would alter sections of the proposed changes. The recommendations proposed at Plan Commission would change C-1 office district zonings from conditional use to permitted and central business district core zonings from conditional to permitted use.
Two councilors with ties to the health system as per diem employees, Vice President Brittany Keyes and Regina Dunkin, recused themselves from the vote.
The amendments will require a separate public review process with the Beloit Plan Commission and city council. Public hearings will accompany the process.