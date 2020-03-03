BELOIT — Blackhawk Technical College and the Beloit Public Library are growing a partnership that started in 2018.
The Beloit City Council voted Monday night to approve a five-year lease agreement with the college that would allow it to build out into existing library space for two classrooms.
Council President Regina Dunkin called the partnership a “great opportunity for Beloit’s future.”
“We want to partner with organizations that provide necessary resources to residents, especially as they pursue their career goals,” Dunkin said. “We support the partnership with BTC and the library because the library is a good forum to reach all people in our community.”
The college has used library classrooms since 2018, with the new growth pushing the expansion. The build out into existing space at the library that’s currently not in public use would include two classrooms, a GED testing center and a small office.
City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city was “proud” of the library-college partnership.
“The unique opportunity to provide accessibility to college courses in a learning environment like the library will greatly assist in creating a diverse, skilled workforce in Beloit,” Luther said.
Blackhawk Tech will fund the initial build out of the project, but any future expansions would come at a cost to the city.
When built, the new classrooms also would be allowed for use by the library when not being used by the college.
Blackhawk Tech closed its Eclipse Center campus in Beloit in 2018 following a restructuring plan that was put in place.
In other business
The council approved an ordinance request by the School District of Beloit to host a Latino community celebration on May 16 in Riverside Park. Organizers are looking to set up food trucks and vending booths from local restaurants. The event will be free and open to the public, the agenda said.
