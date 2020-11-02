BELOIT—The Beloit City Council approved the 2021 city budget during a meeting Monday night, as councilors urged residents to participate in Tuesday’s general election if they have not yet cast a ballot.
“A lot of people have made great sacrifices for us to be able to exercise our right to vote. Please vote,” said Beloit Council President Regina Dunkin.
Beloit residents will see a small tax and service fee increase in the budget that totals $99.38 million, which is an increase of $832,653 (0.84%) from the 2019-2020 budget.
The general fund included in the budget totals $34.22 million, an increase of $1.34 million (4.09%) from the current budget. The city’s general fund levy will increase by $847,290 (10.35%) to $9.02 million and be offset largely by a 91.47% decrease in the mass transit levy.
The city’s property tax rate will increase by 24 cents (2.09%) to $11.57 per $1,000 of property value from $11.33 per $1,000 of property value this year. The city’s portion of the tax bill for the average residential property will be approximately $914 under the proposed tax rate, an increase of $23 for the average homeowner compared to 2019-2020.
A water utility rate increase of 3% was approved in the budget to fund capital projects needed to maintain and expand the city’s water system. The rate increase is set to take effect in October of 2021.
No across-the-board raises were included in the 2021 budget for city employees due to the financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock.
Even in the face of uncertainty, city staff contend the portion of federal and state shared revenue will remain flat for 2021, a supposed revenue gain of $16.14 million from the State of Wisconsin and federal sources. Federal and state shared revenue comprises 57% of the city’s general fund.
The capital improvement plan (CIP) budget is $8.98 million, which represents an increase of $436,020 from the current budget year. Of the total, $5.6 million could be allocated for infrastructure improvements, $2 million for equipment and $1 million for building maintenance.