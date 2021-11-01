BELOIT—The Beloit City Council unanimously approved the 2022 budget Monday, with the municipal budget reflecting a major capital project along with slight tax and fee increases for city residents.
2022 budget
The overall 2022 budget, $149.1 million, is 50.07% larger than the 2021, due to a redevelopment project at the city’s wastewater treatment plant that is currently pending final design.
The overall budget carries a general fund of $35.19 for 2022, a 3.1% increase in 2022 compared to 2021. Thirty-six percent of general fund expenses are made up of the $12.5 million Beloit Police Department budget and Beloit Fire Department budget of $8.5 million that accounts for 24% of general fund spending.
Council President Clinton Anderson thanked city staff for drafting a thorough budget and offering a transparent budget process.
“With the tremendous amounts of growth the Beloit community has experienced, the projects approved in the 2022 budget will equip our city to continue to serve our residents, nonprofits and businesses,” Anderson said. “The city’s budget has not historically kept up with inflation, and this budget gives some relief to the tight constraints imposed by the state legislature.”
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the 2022 budget “continued to improve the city’s fiscal health.”
Beloit Water Resources Director Bill Frisbee confirmed on Monday the $42.5 million waste water treatment facility upgrade project will go out for bid in early 2022 with bids to be presented to council for review in March of 2022.
The extensive construction plan represents approximately 81% of the city’s capital improvement budget for 2022, with the city’s capital budget for 2022 at $52.2 million. The remainder of the capital improvement budget will be allocated as follows: $3 million in infrastructure projects, $2.4 million for capital equipment upgrades, $2.2 million in buildings and ground maintenance and $100,000 in economic development expenses.
Overall, state aid remained flat and in line with past allocations as 56% of the general fund budget coming from the $19.4 million in state assistance.
Debt service funds for 2022, dollars used to play all principal and interest due on general obligation bonds and expenses, stand at $5.9 million, an increase of 0.81% from 2021.
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) budget for 2022 is $865,000. A total of $109,000 could be split between Beloit Meals on Wheels ($10,000) Community Action ($15,000), Echo rental assistance ($10,000), Family Promise ($10,000), Family Services ($10,000), HealthNet of Rock County ($10,000), Project 16:49 ($10,000), Beloit Senior Volunteers ($7,000), Stateline Boys and Girls Club ($5,000), Stateline Literacy Council ($12,000) and the Salvation Army ($10,000).
A total of $148,000 is proposed for program administration and fair housing activities; $156,000 is proposed for Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA) activities; $170,000 proposed for code enforcement; $232,000 for various city-operated housing rehabilitation and homeownership programs and $50,000 for economic development activities.
Pandemic grants
The council authorized Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther to apply for Neighborhood Investment Funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The grant requests come at no cost to the city.
Closed session
The council approved the sale of 56.27 acres at 1901 Gateway Boulevard for $562,700 to Milwaukee-based Phoenix Acquisition for the future development of a 56,000 square-foot light industrial warehouse facility, according to City Attorney Beth Krueger.