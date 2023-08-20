City Hall Forum
Buy Now

The Beloit City Hall forum at 100 State St.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Community members will have the opportunity to help shape the future of Beloit through the city’s comprehensive plan update process.

A visioning workshop focused on the comprehensive plan process will be held from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Online input via mapping tool is available at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/eb56200eaa8c4da79fdb50bf43fa1061

  