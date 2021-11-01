BELOIT—School bus driver Holly Musgraves looks forward to coming to work every day and seeing the smiling faces of the kids she takes on her daily route to Beloit schools.
Musgraves is one of the many school bus drivers at Durham School Services in Beloit, and the company hasn’t been immune to staff shortages faced by school bus companies across the country.
“Every day is a little different than the last,” Musgraves said. “We get to base early to pre-trip our buses and make sure they are safe, then pick up kids for school. We have a chunk of time in between taking them to school and taking them home. Every driver does something different, whether it be simply going home, running errands, picking up extra work, or attending school themselves.”
Musgraves said she likes the flexibility of the schedule. And the schedule following school calendars with her 9-year-old twins accompanying her on the bus routes.
“The best part though is that I am able to bring them to work with me if I need to,” Musgraves said. “What other job do you know of that allows you to bring your kids to work with you. Daycare is practically nonexistent right now, so I am so happy I am able to bring my kids with me to work.”
Since bus routes restarted after in-person learning began this fall, Musgraves said she noticed an attitude shift in the kids hopping on her bus.
“I have also noticed a lot more kids are happy to be back in school after being shut down for so long. This is definitely a positive change. I feel like the pandemic has given children much more appreciation for a school day. I hear a lot less grumpy kids this school year.”
Since joining as a bus driver four years ago, Musgraves now also serves as a trainer for new drivers joining the team, working with new hires to get to know the ins-and-outs of how to operate a school bus.
“I understand that driving a school bus may not be for everyone, but it’s a great job to have especially if you have children,” Musgraves said. “If you need to get out from behind a counter or a desk job, give this a shot. I know it sounds scary, but it’s actually so easy. The pay is great also, which is a plus. I genuinely love driving my school bus every day.”
Durham School Services currently handles bus routes and operations for the School District of Beloit and the Lincoln Academy with a fleet of 45 vehicles.
General Manager Jessica McCoy said the company currently is able to staff all bus routes, but is seeking to hire approximately eight new school bus drivers to account for any potential call-offs or extended leave by staff. That figure of eight potential new hires is double what the company would normally be looking to fill, McCoy said.
“We are dealing with a much higher chance of call-offs from employees due to the pandemic,” McCoy said. “Right now, we have enough drivers to cover all routes. When we have call-offs, we may have to have a driver cover an extra route or have office staff drive in order to make sure we are getting all our kids to school and home. Thankfully, we have an amazing district that is willing to work with us when it comes to sports. They are adjusting times as needed to make sure we can accommodate.”
For some districts across the country, the shortage of bus drivers has been a major problem. A survey conducted in August by the National Association for Pupil Transportation and National School Transportation Association found that 78% of responding school districts said the shortage was getting “much worse” while 51% described the shortage as “severe or desperate.
McCoy said recruiting local drivers is always a priority for the company. People interested in applying to be school bus driver should visit www. careers.nellc.com and search for jobs in Beloit, Wisconsin.