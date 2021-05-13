BELOIT — When it comes to change, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles remarked that to be in favor of it is like being in favor of gravity.
The City of Beloit held a public badge-pinning ceremony for Sayles on Thursday night at Riverside Park, where the city’s first Black police chief said that he looks forward to leading the department forward with transparency and dignity.
“I have confidence in this community and its cops. Together, we will achieve greatness,” Sayles said. “Change is coming, and it’s coming fast. We are in this together. Let’s get to work.”
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said she is thrilled to work with Sayles and is eager to see him lead the department and carry forward modern policing strategies.
Sayles said he has several goals for the department, first and foremost being to reduce fear, crime and disorder in the community while preserving life and treating citizens with respect.
He added that he wants the department to be judged by its best examples ssd officers continue to proactively engage with citizens and community leaders to find solutions.
He also said he will dedicate himself to advocating for officers and securing additional resources at the local and state level while also managing their existing resources with care.
Sayles has been with the department for 16 years.
He previously served as patrol captain, and also has prior experience in tactical operations, as a training instructor and as a patrol officer. He was hired in 2005.
In 2013, Sayles was promoted to sergeant and later became a lieutenant in the Community Outreach program. He also created the department’s Explorer Program that engages with local youths and serves as a recruiting function for identifying potential future Beloit officers by visiting colleges nationwide.
Sayles holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice that he earned at Iowa Wesleyan University. Sayles is currently is pursuing a Masters of Criminal Justice degree with an emphasis in Criminal Justice Management at UW-Platteville.
Sayles is the first Black police chief in Beloit in the department’s 119-year history. He is the 19th chief of police, serving after former chief David Zibolski left the role in September 2020. Thomas Stigler had served as interim chief until Sayles was chosen for the top job in April.
As the first minority to serve as Beloit’s chief of police, Sayles said it is his hope that youths see a positive example that they believe they can follow in the future. He added that it is important for police departments to have more officers of color who can be visible in their communities as professionals and leaders.
In recent weeks, Sayles said he has been meeting with community leaders as well as area police chiefs and fellow law enforcement officials. He has communicated with other police leaders throughout Rock County, and also Dane County and the Milwaukee area to gain additional insight.
He added that he is determined for Beloit police to remain focused and to be present in the community. He said it is his goal for the department to have “an open door policy.”
Sayles has a wife and three sons. Two of his boys are in high school, while his eldest son is currently serving in Qatar with the United States Air Force.
He and his family are planning to move to Beloit, and he added that the community has long been “near and dear to our hearts.” They currently live in the Rockford area.