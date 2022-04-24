BELOIT—“When women thrive, communities prosper.” That mantra has been a guiding force for the Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation. And after 10 years in existence, the organization is looking forward to celebrating a number of milestones with a luncheon set for 11:30 a.m. on May 5 at the Eclipse Center.
Established in 2012 with the mission “To inspire, empower and support women and girls through active philanthropy and pooled resources,” the endowed fund directs its efforts to make a difference in the Beloit community.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, committee chair Ann Sitrick Joyce is pleased to share the topic of this year’s luncheon is “Championing Women’s Health: Access To Care.” The program will feature guest speaker Sara Finger, founder and Executive Director of the Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health.
Finger’s resume demonstrates a lengthy commitment to women’s health issues, including a 2009 Mid-America Public Health Leadership Institute fellowship, serving as past president of the Wisconsin Public Health Association, and receiving a Champion of Women’s Health Award from the Wisconsin Women’s Health Association, among many other accolades.
Additionally, the program will present a distinguished panel of local health care professionals. Serving as panel moderator will be Ian Hedges, Chief Executive Director of HealthNet of Rock County, joined by Dr. Patricia Nahn, Physician of HealthNet of Rock County, Sue Stein, Executive Director of Nutrition & Health Associates/WIC, and Dr. Cheryl Peterson, Family Practice Physician.
“As 2021 ended, we realized that we’d be celebrating our 10th anniversary this year,” Sitrick Joyce said. “It was hard to believe that time had passed so quickly. However, considering the passion, focus and energy of our founders and the dynamic women they recruited to help them organize the Women’s Fund, we’ve accomplished great things in that amount of time. True to our mission ‘To inspire, empower, and support women and girls through active philanthropy and pooled resources’, we’ve done exactly that.”
The Women’s Fund focus areas include health and stability; safety and security; economic opportunity and leadership. Supporting philanthropic efforts focus on funding emerging needs and gaps in services not provided through traditional funding sources.
In 10 years, the organization is pleased to report it has raised over $300,000, and in turn awarded 44 grants to 23 local non-profit agencies to address the physical, emotional, social, and economic needs of Beloit’s women and girls of all ages.
The group produced two reports on the Status of Women and Girls in Beloit, were instrumental in creating community awareness about sex trafficking and the creation of the Rock County Human Trafficking Task Force. And held numerous informational and awareness sessions on topics such as financial health, women’s health, mental health, financial security and sex trafficking.
The Women’s Fund Annual Luncheon is the largest fundraising event, drawing an average of 200 attendees eager to learn more about critical topics and programs impacting women and girls locally, regionally and nationally.
The luncheon is open to the public, with registration due by April 29. Interested parties can register at www.statelinecf.org/wf-luncheon, or contact Jamie Gurholt at 608-362-4228. A $10 fee will help to defray luncheon costs.
Looking forward to recognizing some of the founding members at the luncheon, Sitrick Joyce reflects on her own reasons for joining the organization.
“I believe that individually and collectively, women are uniquely gifted with an ability to change themselves, their families, and the world around them,” she said. “We want girls to grow up to be confident and capable individuals. And in those ambitions lie the aspirations that will give generations to come not only to have a better start in life, but the skills and abilities to adapt to the changes they will encounter along the way. We want to help them succeed because we believe that when women thrive,communities prosper.”